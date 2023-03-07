Prep softball roundup: Oxford's Mooney is money; Alexandria's Slaton hurls shutout

Monday was a day that Berkley Mooney isn’t likely to forget any time soon.
Mooney, Oxford softball’s standout junior pitcher, tossed a perfect game at the Munford Lions in Munford.
She faced just 21 batters and struck out 12. There were no walks, no batters hit by pitches, no fielding errors by Mooney’s teammates. Nobody reached first base.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning when they tallied three runs. Oxford added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh. Ashlyn Burns, Kenlee Rodgers and Raegan Sanders each doubled for the Jackets.
Oxford’s remaining four hits were singles by Emma Tims-Becerra, Justice Woods, Kaelyn Crossley and Raina Zachery. Burns, Woods and Crossley each drove in one run and scored another. Sanders and Tims-Becerra both scored once. Rodgers got an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Tims-Becerra stole two bases. Woods, Crossley and Burns each had one stolen base.
Oxford plays at Lincoln today.
Alexandria 4, Lincoln 0: Sophomore pitcher Pressley Slaton scattered three hits and five walks and shut out visiting Lincoln on Monday. The game opened Class 5A, Area 10 play for the Valley Cubs. Slaton recorded seven strikeouts and was able to work around Alexandria’s three errors.
Alexandria scored one run in the second inning and added three insurance runs in the fifth. Christian Hess was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a single. She scored once, knocked in one run and walked once. Clancy Bright singled twice for the Cubs in four official at-bats and had one RBI.
Charlee Parris doubled in two official at-bats and scored one run. Parris also walked. Baylee Elston singled and drove in a run.
Lauren Weber and Allyssa Hunt each went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Hunt doubled and Weber singled.
The Valley Cubs are scheduled to host St. Clair County on Thursday.
