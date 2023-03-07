 Skip to main content
Prep softball roundup: Oxford's Mooney is money; Alexandria's Slaton hurls shutout

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Monday was a day that Berkley Mooney isn’t likely to forget any time soon.

Mooney, Oxford softball’s standout junior pitcher, tossed a perfect game at the Munford Lions in Munford.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.