Prep softball: Rodgers goes 4-for-4 as Oxford wins home opener

Raina Zachery pitched all seven innings Tuesday as Oxford won its home opener 6-3 over Lincoln.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) staked Zachery to a 5-0 lead with a run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth. Lincoln got a run in the top of the sixth but Oxford answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. Zachery struck out nine, walked two and allowed five hits.
Kenlee Rodgers was 4-for-4 with two triples, two singles, three RBIs and one run to pace Oxford at the plate.
Adajiah Wilson had a triple and a single in four at-bats, scored one run and stole a base. Ashlyn Burns singled twice in three official at-bats, walked once, scored one run and stole a base.
Berkley Mooney was 1-for-1 with a single, a walk, a sacrifice and a run. Kaelyn Crossley singled in three at-bats, drove in one run and scored once.
