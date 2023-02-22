 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Rodgers goes 4-for-4 as Oxford wins home opener

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Raina Zachery pitched all seven innings Tuesday as Oxford won its home opener 6-3 over Lincoln.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0) staked Zachery to a 5-0 lead with a run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth. Lincoln got a run in the top of the sixth but Oxford answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. Zachery struck out nine, walked two and allowed five hits.

