Prep softball: PV goes 1-2-1 in Wallace tourney

HANCEVILLE — Pleasant Valley goes 1-2-1 at Hanceville: Pleasant Valley went 1-2-1 at the Wallace State tournament in Hanceville on Saturday, beating Cullman 4-0, losing to Rogers 4-0 and Mortimer Jordan 7-1 and tying Carbon Hill 1-1.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers on the day:
—Leah Patterson, pitch 10 innings versus Carbon Hill and Cullman, 24 strikeouts, allowed one hit each game and one run, against Carbon Hill; at the plate, went 3-for-10 with a home run, double, two RBIs
—Madison Borders, pitched five innings against Rogers, allowing four hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts
—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-3, three runs
—Ava Boozer, 4-for-9, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 4-for-10, two home runs, one RBI, two runs
—Madison Cromer, 3-for-10, double, one run, one RBI
—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-10, one RBI