Prep softball: PV goes 1-2-1 in Wallace tourney

Prep softball teaser_001 tp.jpg
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

HANCEVILLEPleasant Valley goes 1-2-1 at Hanceville: Pleasant Valley went 1-2-1 at the Wallace State tournament in Hanceville on Saturday, beating Cullman 4-0, losing to Rogers 4-0 and Mortimer Jordan 7-1 and tying Carbon Hill 1-1.

Pleasant Valley’s top performers on the day:

—Leah Patterson, pitch 10 innings versus Carbon Hill and Cullman, 24 strikeouts, allowed one hit each game and one run, against Carbon Hill; at the plate, went 3-for-10 with a home run, double, two RBIs 

—Madison Borders, pitched five innings against Rogers, allowing four hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts

—Rylee Haynes, 3-for-3, three runs

—Ava Boozer, 4-for-9, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs

—Bailey Harris, 4-for-10, two home runs, one RBI, two runs

—Madison Cromer, 3-for-10, double, one run, one RBI

—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-10, one RBI

