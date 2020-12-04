Prep softball: Pleasant Valley's Patterson signs with Central Alabama

PLEASANT VALLEY — The COVID-19 pandemic shortened Leah Patterson’s junior softball season at Pleasant Valley, but she’ll still enter her senior season as a college signee.
The reigning Calhoun County Class 1A-3A softball player of the year signed to play for Central Alabama Community College during a Friday ceremony.
“It is a relief that I got to go,” Patterson said, “but I’m just more excited about it and thankful to be able to go there, because we didn’t get to play a lot.”
Patterson helped Pleasant Valley to a 5-4-1 start against a brutal schedule this past spring. The Raiders beat Cullman, Ragland twice, Weaver and Saks. Losses came to Mortimer Jordan, Alexandria, Wilson and Rogers. They tied Good Hope.
A first-team all-state pick in 2019 and honorable-mention pick in 2018, Patterson was on pace to break all school single-season and career pitching records. She was also on pace to set single-season offensive records.
She worked 41 innings in the circle, allowing 10 runs and just seven earned for a 1.19 ERA. She struck out 78 batters, or nearly two per inning, and walked just 12 batters.
Her season included a no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Weaver and one-hitters against Cullman and Carbon Hill.
Offensively, she batted .526 with a .667 on-base percentage, two doubles, one home run and five RBIs.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association halted spring sports March 13 then canceled the rest of the season three weeks later, as precautions against spreading COVID-19.
Patterson still got a chance to be seen by a college coach.
“Coach (David) Bryant may have, like, talked to the coach, and we set up a day to go down there and try out for the team,” she said. “They asked if I wanted to go there, and I did.”