Prep softball: Pleasant Valley wins 'emotional roller coaster,' backed by late surge

pleasant valley v wicksburg - state - 025 tw.jpg

Scenes from Pleasant Valley vs. Wicksburg in round 1 of the AHSAA State Softball Tournament on Tuesday, May 17, 2023 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — After being held scoreless for most of its matchup with Sumiton Christian, Pleasant Valley scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure a 6-4 victory and advance to the next round of the state tournament.

Throughout what Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant called a “roller coaster,” he said that catcher Madyson Cromer provided plenty of much-needed stability behind the dish.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.