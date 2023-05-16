Prep softball: Pleasant Valley wins 'emotional roller coaster,' backed by late surge

OXFORD — After being held scoreless for most of its matchup with Sumiton Christian, Pleasant Valley scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to secure a 6-4 victory and advance to the next round of the state tournament.
Throughout what Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant called a “roller coaster,” he said that catcher Madyson Cromer provided plenty of much-needed stability behind the dish.
Her RBI double to score Rebekah Gannaway in the bottom of the fifth also gave Pleasant Valley its first run of the ballgame.
“That was definitely an emotional roller coaster of a game, I was really proud,” Bryant said. “I told Red at the end of the game, it’s probably the best day of catching I've ever seen, Red, that’s Madison Cromer, that she's had since she's played for me. She played a lights out day of catching.”
Gannaway finished 3-for-4 and crossed home plate twice to score a third of Pleasant Valley’s six runs. First baseman Gracie Ward also finished with three hits and drove in a run.
Gannaway’s five total bases were a game-high as she logged a triple and two singles.
After her strong day at the plate, the senior said that she felt a flurry of emotions after leading her team to the next round.
“I’m excited. I’m happy, blessed, grateful, really any emotion I can feel right now, I feel,” Gannaway said. “It’s a bittersweet moment, it’s a bittersweet time, it’s a bittersweet everything to be in, as a senior especially, but especially to be able to do this with my team this year. They’re very important to me and very special to me.”
Lily Henry pitched the first six innings of the contest, allowing three earned runs while walking three and striking out two. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and recording an RBI. Sydney Beason also had two hits.
Haylie Lee pitched the final inning, allowing three hits and one earned run as she was credited with the win. She finished 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI and drew a game-high two walks.
Bryant said that the duo of sophomore pitchers have been a key piece of Pleasant Valley’s success throughout the season.
“We're really blessed to have both of them,” Bryant said. “They're both fierce competitors, and they give our team a chance to win. We don't really fall off any. They're both very talented kids. And the great thing is their 10th graders, I get them two more years.”
Pleasant Valley will advance to the second round of the loser’s bracket and face Ider on Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed due to Tuesday’s rain delay.
“I’m just really proud of my team because it was a struggle the first half of the game,” Bryant said. “We couldn't get anything going, but we made some adjustments and started hitting the ball down. I'd say that the left fielder and the center fielder, they could cover some ground. But, anyways, I'm just proud of my team.”
