Prep softball: Pleasant Valley tops Ohatchee

OHATCHEE — Bailey Harris, Morgan Blohm and Sydney Beason each drove in two runs as Pleasant Valley beat Ohatchee 12-4 in high school softball action Monday.
Harris and Beason each hit a double, and Blohm had two hits.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Taylor Nix, RBI.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-4, one run.
—Madyson Cromer, 3-for-5, one run.
—Macey Roper, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI.
—Leah Patterson, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI; started in the circle, pitching three innings, allowing one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Hannah Fitch, 2-for-4, one run.
—Abbi Whitehead, 2-for-3, one run.
—Savannah Reaves, one RBI.
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-3, one RBI.