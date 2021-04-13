You have permission to edit this article.
Prep softball: Pleasant Valley tops Ohatchee

Softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OHATCHEE — Bailey Harris, Morgan Blohm and Sydney Beason each drove in two runs as Pleasant Valley beat Ohatchee 12-4 in high school softball action Monday.

Harris and Beason each hit a double, and Blohm had two hits.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Taylor Nix, RBI.

—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, two runs, one RBI.

—Ava Boozer, 2-for-4, one run.

—Madyson Cromer, 3-for-5, one run.

—Macey Roper, 1-for-2, three runs, one RBI.

—Leah Patterson, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI; started in the circle, pitching three innings, allowing one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Ohatchee’s top performers:

—Hannah Fitch, 2-for-4, one run.

—Abbi Whitehead, 2-for-3, one run.

—Savannah Reaves, one RBI.

—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-3, one RBI.

