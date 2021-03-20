Prep softball: Pleasant Valley riding wave of momentum into Gulf Shores tournament

As Pleasant Valley’s softball team prepares to head to the beach, it does so riding a wave of momentum.
The Raiders have won eight straight, including sweeping five games last weekend to win the White Plains Lady Wildcat Classic. Ranked No. 2 in the initial Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll, Pleasant Valley is set to compete in the Gulf Coast Classic II softball tournament early next week in Gulf Shores, where the Raiders expect to face some stiff competition.
Pleasant Valley opens the tournament Monday morning against Hoover, ranked No. 10 in Class 7A, before playing 3A Thomasville. On Tuesday, the Raiders are scheduled to face 6A Wetumpka and Hewitt-Trussville, ranked No. 1 in 7A.
“Win or lose, it’s going to be good for our team. It’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to push us beyond our limits,” head coach David Bryant said. “That’s our whole goal is to have fun, and to polish and to try to compete at the highest level that we possibly can.”
Whatever the outcome in Gulf Shores, Bryant appreciates the opportunity to make the trip. At this time a year ago, he was sitting in an empty classroom, staring out the window at an empty softball field after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools across the state for two-and-a-half weeks. Spring sports seasons were eventually canceled, something Bryant described as “heartbreaking.”
“We’re just having fun and just being thankful that we’re being allowed to play,” Bryant said. “Last year it was cut short, so it changed our perspectives about just the opportunity that we have to play softball.”
Coming off three straight appearances in the state tournament, Bryant believed his 2020 team had what it took to make a run at a state championship before the season ended abruptly. A year later, that belief remains strong.
The Raiders lost just one senior — Chandler Dorsett — and Bryant said he’s pulled up some “good young players” who are contributing.
“Our team goal is to win state and to bring home a blue trophy to Pleasant Valley,” Bryant said. “That’s our goal, and anything less than that, is going to be less than what we expect. That’s what we’re playing for is that state championship.”
The Raiders appear well on their way after starting the season 14-3. Bryant believes his team’s biggest strength is chemistry, something Pleasant Valley battery mates Leah Patterson and Ava Boozer have in spades. Both seniors have been playing on the high-school level since the eighth grade and have been a big part of the Raiders’ success this season.
Boozer, Pleasant Valley’s catcher, is hitting .426 and leads the team with 20 runs scored.
“Her and Leah, they’re like a dynamic duo,” Bryant said. “Their chemistry, they’ve played so much together, literally thousands upon thousands of pitches together, so they are just like a great team out there on the field.”
Patterson, Pleasant Valley’s ace, has started the season 11-1 in the circle. She’s allowed just seven earned runs over 58⅓ innings and has struck out 107 batters.
Unlike in years past, the Raiders have more than one pitching option behind Patterson, something Bryant believes will be beneficial during postseason play when teams often have to play multiple games over the course of one day. This season, when Patterson needs a break, Bryant has the option to go with senior Madison Borders or eighth-grader Lily Henry.
“In year’s past, I’ve had two and sometimes we would get in those loser bracket games, and even with two pitchers, it’s so hard to come out of the losers’ brackets with two pitchers,” Bryant said. “Because usually, that state tournament, that’s the first hot weekend of the year. It’s 90 degrees, and our bodies, they’re not acclimated to that heat. And playing two or three games under high stress is hard on two pitchers.
“So having that third pitcher in Lily, to go along with Madison and Leah, that’s going to be a blessing.”