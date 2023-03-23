Prep softball: Pleasant Valley opens area play with win

Pleasant Valley opened its Class 2A, Area 9 softball schedule Tuesday with an 11-6 win over visiting Woodland. The Raiders took an early 5-1 lead with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. Woodland threatened with three runs in the top of the third but Pleasant Valley pushed its advantage to 11-4 with two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Lily Henry worked the first five innings and earned the win. Three of the four runs scored against her were unearned. Henry allowed five hits, did not walk a batter and had two strikeouts.