Pleasant Valley’s softball team capped Class 3A, Area 11 play with a 9-3 win over Wellborn on Wednesday.
The Raiders finished area play with a perfect 8-0 record, earning the right to host the area tournament.
Pleasant Valley (23-8) travels to Oxford on Tuesday to take on the Yellow Jackets.
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Leah Patterson, winning pitcher, allowed one run on one hit and one walk over four innings, seven strikeouts
—Julianna Ballew, allowed two hits and zero runs over one inning.
—Ava Boozer, 2-for-2, three runs
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, two doubles, two runs, one RBI
—Cortney Williams, 3-for-4, two double, two RBIs
—Bailey Harris, 2-for-4, one run, two stolen bases
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-4, two runs, one stolen base
—Chandler Dorsett, 2-for-4, two RBIs
—Lindsey Pritchett, 1-for-4, one run