Prep softball: Pleasant Valley falls into loser's bracket with loss to Wicksburg

OXFORD — Pleasant Valley’s late-game push wasn’t enough to pull out a victory as the Raiders fell in an 8-4 loss to Wicksburg in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.
“I thought our kids played hard, they have a good team,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “They got some big hits.”
Wicksburg, who ranked first in Class 2A in the final poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, was pitched to victory by Eleanor Cox, who pitched a full seven innings and held Pleasant Valley to five hits.
Macey Roper logged the team’s lone extra-base hit with a triple in the bottom of the fifth.
“I thought our kids played hard all the way until the end,” Bryant said. “They pushed a few across there to kind of snuff us out at the end, but I’m pretty proud of my kids.”
After trailing 5-1, Pleasant Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, capped off by a two-RBI single from Emma Harvey to score Cailey Almaroad and Ashlyn Cromer. Harvey’s two RBIs were a team high.
Rebekah Gannaway and Jordan Cheatwood each had one RBI apiece.
Lily Henry, Madyson Cromer and Sydney Beason each also finished with a hit for Pleasant Valley.
Kelsey Ellenburg, Chloe Joyner and Lana Carpenter each finished with two RBIs for Wicksburg, while Joyner and Ella Grace Kelley finished with two hits.
Pleasant Valley will play against Sumiton Christian in the first round of the loser’s bracket.
“Our path just looks a little bit different, that’s what I told them,” Bryant said. “Somebody’s got to come out of the loser’s bracket, and we’re built to do that. We’ve got two pitchers and two catchers, we’re built for heat and hot days and long days, so we’re going to fight and scrap to get out of that loser’s bracket.”
