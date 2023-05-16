 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Pleasant Valley falls into loser's bracket with loss to Wicksburg

Pleasant Valley fell 8-4 to Wicksburg in the first round of the Class 2A state softball tournament.

OXFORD — Pleasant Valley’s late-game push wasn’t enough to pull out a victory as the Raiders fell in an 8-4 loss to Wicksburg in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament.

 “I thought our kids played hard, they have a good team,” Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant said. “They got some big hits.”

