Prep softball: Pleasant Valley caps regular season with win over Handley

Pleasant Valley closed out its regular-season softball schedule with a 9-2 win over visiting Handley on Friday. The Raiders improved to 30-13.
Winning pitcher Leah Patterson recorded 12 strikeouts in seven innings. She allowed three hits and walked three. Patterson blanked the Tigers for six innings before surrendering a two-run home run in the seventh.
Madison Borders had three singles in three at-bats, scored one run and drove in another.
The Raiders host the Class 3A, Area 11 tournament next week, starting on Tuesday. Pleasant Valley meets Ohatchee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Gracee Ward, double, single, run
—Bailey Harris, double, single, three RBIs
—Madyson Cromer, double, single, two RBIs
—Lily Henry, home run, two runs
—Ava Boozer, two singles, run, RBI
—Patterson, two singles
—Rylee Haynes, single, three runs, RBI