Prep softball: Pleasant Valley advances, Bryant gets to 500 wins

ALBERTVILLE — Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant’s 500th win came in one of the best places possible.
The team was able to present Bryant with balloons and a softball that commemorated his 500th as Pleasant Valley downed Fyffe in an 11-4 win in the first round of the east regional on Tuesday.
“It’s a milestone, but really it’s a testament to all the kids I’ve coached,” Bryant said. “I didn’t make a single out, I haven’t thrown a single pitch, they’ve done it all. I’ve just been blessed to be along for the ride.”
Senior Macey Roper, who has been there for her fair share of Bryant’s 500 wins, said that she wouldn’t want to play for any other coach.
“I’m so proud of our coach,” the leadoff batter said. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He pushes us to do our best and always encourages us, and he’s there whenever we need him. There’s no other coach I’d rather play softball for.”
One of the biggest reasons for the team getting Bryant to 500 was the level of play from Madyson Cromer.
The catcher finished 2-for-3 with three tuns and four RBIs, hitting a three-run home run that scored Roper and Rebekah Gannaway and gave the Raiders a lead they never lost.
“She came through, she was clutch,” Bryant said. “When we were struggling a bit early, she did was leaders do and that’s lead.”
Haylie Lee and Jordan Cheatwood also finished with two hits, while Lee and Aubree Cromer each finished with two RBIs.
Lee picked up the win in the circle after throwing the final two and two thirds innings, allowing three hits ad two earned runs while striking out two. Lily Henry started the game and provided four and a third innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.
“I think we’re finally peaking when we need to be and we’re all playing softball for each other,” Roper said. “Softball is not just a one-person sport, so I think we’re playing together as a team.”
As Bryant looks to lead the Raiders through the second round with his 500th win under his belt, he said that the milestone comes down to a few simple things.
“I’m glad to get past this, but I’m just blessed by being a part of so many kids’ lives and families,” Bryant said. “500 represents, well it means I’m pretty old and we’ve won a lot of ball games.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.