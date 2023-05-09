 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Pleasant Valley advances, Bryant gets to 500 wins

Madyson Cromer

Madyson Cromer celebrates during Pleasant Valley's first-round win over Fyffe in the east regional on Tuesday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

ALBERTVILLE — Pleasant Valley coach David Bryant’s 500th win came in one of the best places possible.

The team was able to present Bryant with balloons and a softball that commemorated his 500th as Pleasant Valley downed Fyffe in an 11-4 win in the first round of the east regional on Tuesday.

