Prep softball: Piedmont's defense crucial in area championship win

PIEDMONT — While many players get energized off of a home run or an inning-ending strikeout, Piedmont’s players found other ways to build excitement in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament.
Piedmont’s outfield put on a show in the tournament, coming up with tricky outs and providing highlight reel-worthy plays.
“It’s just a way to energize your team,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “When you’ve got players that are willing to lay it on the line like that and fully lay out, that says I’m willing to give it all for my teammates, and I think the other players feed off of that.”
Cacey Brothers, who has played catcher for a majority pf the season was put in left field for Piedmont’s game against Saks.
In that game, she produced a play that could have landed her on SportsCenter Top Ten.
Brothers dove for a ball and went full Superman, coming up with the ball in left field.
“It’s different going from catcher to outfield, and yesterday she put me out there, and I had a decent outfield day yesterday,” Brothers said. “The outfield plays feel pretty good.”
On Saturday against Wellborn, Sarah Goss produced a highlight-level play of her own.
She ended the third inning against the Panthers with a diving grab in right-center field after running from her post in center.
“It gives me more confidence knowing that I can catch whatever ball that is hit out to me,” Goss said.
Smith said that the team has developed throughout the season, with the team learning that defense is played with your feet leading.
“Our first step that’s really important is getting our hips turned in the right direction and then running down the ball,” Smith said. “I firmly believe that defense is played feet-first.”
Goss said that as the team has improved, confidence among each other has grown even more.
“That’s how we’ve always been, we’ve always improved,” Goss said. “They know that if I’ve got it, they’re going to back off and they’re confident that I’m going to catch it and I’m confident that I’m going to catch it.”
Along with providing a boost in the field, Brothers said that a great play in the outfield can help provide a spark at the plate.
"It gets me going and excited," Brothers said. "My momentum is just going forward and stuff, so I just carry it onto the plate."
Ahead of Piedmont's trip to Albertville for the east regional, the coaching staff looks to continue its regiment on training the defensive playmakers to make plays with their feet.
"If you can get the quick first step and get going in the right direction, you've got a great chance of running balls down," Smith said. "We work on that a lot and we work on outfield footwork a good bit."
