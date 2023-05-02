 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Piedmont's defense crucial in area championship win

Piedmont-Saks bc026.jpg

Piedmont's Cacey Brothers makes a diving catch in Piedmont's Class 3A, Area 10 victory against Saks.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PIEDMONT — While many players get energized off of a home run or an inning-ending strikeout, Piedmont’s players found other ways to build excitement in the Class 3A, Area 10 tournament.

Piedmont’s outfield put on a show in the tournament, coming up with tricky outs and providing highlight reel-worthy plays.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.