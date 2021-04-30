Prep softball: Piedmont takes care of Cedar Bluff in four innings

Z’Hayla Walker hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Piedmont’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Cedar Bluff on Thursday.
Piedmont’s top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-4, two runs, one RBI
—Reese Franklin, 4-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Grace Epperson, 1-for-3, double one run, two RBIs
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-1, two runs
—Emma Todd, 2-for-3, two RBIs; pitched all four innings, allowing three hits and one walk
—Maddy Byers, three runs
—Ava Pope, two runs
—Jenna Calvert, one run
—Mary Barber, one run