Prep softball: Piedmont takes care of Cedar Bluff in four innings

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Z’Hayla Walker hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Piedmont’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Cedar Bluff on Thursday.

Piedmont’s top performers:

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-4, two runs, one RBI

—Reese Franklin, 4-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs

—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI

—Grace Epperson, 1-for-3, double one run, two RBIs

—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-1, two runs

—Emma Todd, 2-for-3, two RBIs; pitched all four innings, allowing three hits and one walk

—Maddy Byers, three runs

—Ava Pope, two runs

—Jenna Calvert, one run

—Mary Barber, one run

