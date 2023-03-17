Prep softball: Piedmont stays perfect in Area 10 play

Piedmont shut out visiting Wellborn 10-0 in five innings Thursday to remain undefeated in Class 3A, Area 10 softball. Emma Grace Todd allowed just one hit over the first four innings to earn the win. She walked one and struck out seven. Savannah Smith worked a clean fifth inning.
Piedmont scored four times in the first inning and added one run in the second and five in the fourth. One run for the Bulldogs in the home half of the fifth ended the game.
All nine Bulldog batters had at least one hit. Ava Pope and Smith each went 3-for-3. Smith's hits included a double. She scored three runs. Pope stole two bases and scored once. Jenna Calvert and Cayla Brothers each went 2-for-3. Brothers doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Calvert had one RBI and one run.
Armoni Perry, Jaycee Glover and Abby Baird each had one base hit and two RBIs in three at-bats. Perry's hit was a triple. Cayce Brothers singled, drove in a run and scored one run. Sarah Goss singled and scored once.
