Prep softball: Piedmont stays perfect in Area 10 play

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Piedmont shut out visiting Wellborn 10-0 in five innings Thursday to remain undefeated in Class 3A, Area 10 softball. Emma Grace Todd allowed just one hit over the first four innings to earn the win. She walked one and struck out seven. Savannah Smith worked a clean fifth inning.

Piedmont scored four times in the first inning and added one run in the second and five in the fourth. One run for the Bulldogs in the home half of the fifth ended the game.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.