Prep softball: Piedmont starts softball tourney pool play with two straight wins

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Playing at Chattanooga in the Hixson Wildcats Classic softball tournament, Piedmont went 2-0 in pool play games Friday night.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-2 victory over Meigs County (Tenn.). Carson Young pitched the first three innings to earn the win. She gave up four hits and two earned runs but didn't issue any free passes and recorded one strikeout. Emma Grace Todd tossed a clean fourth inning with one strikeout.