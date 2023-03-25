Prep softball: Piedmont starts softball tourney pool play with two straight wins

Playing at Chattanooga in the Hixson Wildcats Classic softball tournament, Piedmont went 2-0 in pool play games Friday night.
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-2 victory over Meigs County (Tenn.). Carson Young pitched the first three innings to earn the win. She gave up four hits and two earned runs but didn't issue any free passes and recorded one strikeout. Emma Grace Todd tossed a clean fourth inning with one strikeout.
Batting as the visitors, Piedmont totaled 11 hits and scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third and one in the fourth in support of Young. Armoni Perry tripled and singled in three at-bats. She had two RBIs.
Todd, Sarah Goss and Jenna Calvert each went 2-for-3 with two singles. Todd knocked in three runs and scored once. Goss scored a run in the first inning and had an RBI single in the third. Cacey Brothers and Savannah Smith each had a base hit and scored one run. Cayla Brother scored twice. Abby Baird was 1-for-2.
The Bulldogs defeated Lebanon (Tenn.) 6-2 in their late game Friday. The score was 2-2 after three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Piedmont scored four runs and was still batting when time expired. Todd pitched all four innings and was the winner. She allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks and fanned three.
Smith doubled twice, scored twice and had two RBIs. Goss, Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each had two singles. Cacey Brothers drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a single in the fourth. Goss and Cayla Brothers each knocked in one run and scored once. Jaycee Glover and Cadence Buttram each scored one run.
Piedmont was to complete pool play Saturday against Girl Preparatory School of Chattanooga before entering the single elimination championship bracket later in the afternoon.