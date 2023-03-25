Prep softball: Piedmont starts softball tourney pool play with two straight wins

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. NE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.