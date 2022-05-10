Prep softball: Piedmont splits on first day of East Regional

The Piedmont Bulldogs will need a busy day at the East Regional softball tournament in Albertville today if they’re going to qualify for next week’s AHSAA Class 3A state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park. Geraldine’s 7-5 win over Piedmont (27-18) sent the blue-and-gold Bulldogs to the elimination bracket where they will need to win three consecutive must-win contests to advance to the state tournament.
Piedmont’s first game will be at 10:45 a.m. The Bulldogs, winner of Area 11, will face Area 9 winner Childersburg. A win over the Tigers will bring Piedmont face-to-face with the winner of the elimination bracket game between Ohatchee and Hokes Bluff.
Starting pitcher Emily Farmer struggled against Geraldine. Piedmont scored two runs in the top of the first inning but Farmer surrendered five on six hits and a walk. Savannah Smith got the final out of the first inning and gave up a run in the second. She fanned two. Emma Grace Todd worked the final four innings and had five strikeouts. She scattered two hits and a walk and allowed one run.
Jenna Calvert, Sarah Goss and Smith each had two hits. Smith’s included a double and she scored two runs. Cacey Brothers singled and knocked in two runs. Farmer was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Calvert and Smith each had one RBI. Z’Hayla Walker was 1-for-3 with a single. Goss, Jaycee Glover and Cadence Buttram each scored once.
Piedmont opened the East Regional with a 15-8 win over Sylvania. Todd earned the win with a complete-game effort. She had four strikeouts and was charged with eight runs. Just four of those runs were earned. Piedmont recorded 13 hits against two Sylvania pitchers. The Bulldogs gave Todd a big cushion with six runs in the fifth inning then scored four times in the sixth.
Farmer and Cayla Brothers each had three hits and four runs batted in. Smith was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. One of her hits was a double. Armoni Perry doubled and scored one run. Walker and Calvert each singled in three at-bats and scored twice. Calvert added an RBI.
Glover scored three times and knocked in one run. Carson Young was 1-for-1. Goss stole a base and added an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Calvert and Cayla Brothers each had one stolen base.