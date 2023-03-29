 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Piedmont scores early, pitcher Emma Grace Todd makes it stand up

Softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Piedmont’s hitters gave pitcher Emma Grace Todd an early three-run lead, and she showed her appreciation for the support by keeping visiting Jacksonville off the scoreboard Tuesday.

The Bulldogs downed the Golden Eagles 4-0. Piedmont scored three times in the home half of the first inning.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.