Prep softball: Piedmont scores early, pitcher Emma Grace Todd makes it stand up

Piedmont’s hitters gave pitcher Emma Grace Todd an early three-run lead, and she showed her appreciation for the support by keeping visiting Jacksonville off the scoreboard Tuesday.
The Bulldogs downed the Golden Eagles 4-0. Piedmont scored three times in the home half of the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Sarah Goss walked. When Jenna Calvert reached on an infield error on a bunt, Goss scored all the way from first base and Calvert advanced to second base. Savannah Smith’s base hit sent Calvert home. An infield out moved Smith to third base and she scored on a wild pitch.
Up 3-0, Piedmont added an insurance run in the third. Smith opened the inning with a base hit, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a squeeze bunt by Cacey Brothers.
The Bulldogs turned two double plays, helping to protect the shutout. In the first, Jacksonville had runners on second and first with one out. Bulldogs’ third baseman Jaycee Glover fielded a hard-hit ground ball off the bat of cleanup hitter Sara Kate Adams, stepped on third base for a force out and completed the double play with a throw to first baseman Armoni Perry.
Adams and Eagles’ pitcher Carli Fritz opened the seventh inning with back-to-back singles. Perry snagged a hot grounder, stepped on first for an out then threw to shortstop Cayla Brothers who tagged the runner attempting to advance from first base for the second out. Todd closed out the game with a strikeout, her eighth of the evening.
Todd allowed six hits over seven innings but didn’t walk a batter. Smith had a pair of singles to lead Piedmont at the plate. Todd, Perry and Ava Pope each had a single for the Bulldogs.
For Jacksonville, Fritz doubled to open the second inning and singled in the seventh. Adams had singles with one out in the fourth and leading off the seventh. Keelie Leach singled in the first. Dailyn Wood had the sixth hit for the Eagles, leading off the sixth inning, but was out attempting to steal second base.
