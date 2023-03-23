Prep softball: Piedmont scores early, and Smith pitches a gem to pace Bulldogs

Playing at Fort Payne on Thursday, Piedmont scored four times in the top of the first inning and junior pitcher Savannah Smith made those runs stand up for a 4-1 win.
Smith worked all seven innings on 89 pitches. She fanned four, gave up four hits, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run. Smith aided Piedmont’s cause at the plate with a pair of singles in three official at-bats.
Leadoff hitter Sarah Goss opened the game with a single. Jenna Calvert’s sacrifice bunt moved Goss to second base and she scored on the first of Smith’s hits. Catcher Cacey Brothers’ two-out single scored courtesy runner Cadence Buttram.
Armoni Perry doubled to send courtesy runner Morgan Studdard home. Perry tallied the fourth run for the Bulldogs on a misplay.
