 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Piedmont scores early, and Smith pitches a gem to pace Bulldogs

JSU softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Playing at Fort Payne on Thursday, Piedmont scored four times in the top of the first inning and junior pitcher Savannah Smith made those runs stand up for a 4-1 win.

Smith worked all seven innings on 89 pitches. She fanned four, gave up four hits, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run. Smith aided Piedmont’s cause at the plate with a pair of singles in three official at-bats.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.