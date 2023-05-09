Prep softball: Piedmont rides dominant pitching to regional championship game berth

ALBERTVILLE — It’s hard to say a team had a perfect day playing sports.
ALBERTVILLE — It’s hard to say a team had a perfect day playing sports.
However, after it took Piedmont just nine innings to win two games and advance to the regional championship, it may be even harder to find a mistake.
“You want to put yourself in the best position possible for day two and try to punch your ticket,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “Tomorrow will be a battle.”
In their first game, the Bulldogs downed Susan Moore in four innings with a 16-1, run-rule victory.
Piedmont went on to run-rule Glencoe with a 12-0, five-inning win in its second game to clinch a spot in the championship game of the east regional tournament.
On top of the team’s wins, Piedmont honored Kinsey McGinnis, who passed away on Sunday, by wearing hair bows with a sunflower and "KLM," initials.
“Coach Smith graduated from JSU and she’s close with Coach McGinnis,” Piedmont slugger Jenna Calvert said. “We all care about that family and know them, so we decided to wear the hair bows for her.”
Added Calvert: “The sunflower is to memorialize somebody, so that’s what that goes through.”
Calvert finished a perfect 7-for-7 at the plate, driving in six runs and scoring one of her own. She finished with a triple and six singles.
“I was up there, she wasn’t really throwing anything fast or anything with any movements,” Calvert said after the team’s win over Glencoe. “I would just barrel it up and move the runners around.”
Armoni Perry and Savannah Smith each finished with four hits in the two games, with Perry totaling three RBIs and three runs while Smith had two RBIs and three runs.
Along with Piedmont’s success at the plate, the Bulldogs’ dominance in the circle continued.
Carson Young got the start against Susan Moore, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out a batter in her complete four innings.
After pitching a no-hitter in Piedmont’s Class 3A, Area 10 tournament win over Weaver, Savannah Smith dominated once again as she pitched five shutout innings against Glencoe. She allowed three hits and one walk as she struck out nine.
The two starters said that a large part of the pitching staff’s success is confidence in the offense’s hot bats and web gems showcased by Piedmont’s defense.
“Easy to be a pitcher when you can hit like that,” the junior said. “Our bats are hot right now, and I just go out there with a lot of confidence. Everyone’s hitting the ball, don’t even feel like I’m doing a whole lot.”
Added Young: “It’s just a stress reliever out there, because you know when they hit it, they’re going to field it and they’re going to make the play for you behind you. It’s so nice to be able to trust your defense.”
Young finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run at the plate, while Abby Biard finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs in the two games.
“I thought we came out and played great,” Calvert said after Piedmont’s win over Susan Moore. “I know they had some errors, but I think we responded well and that we didn’t go down to their level. We just played to our full potential.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.
