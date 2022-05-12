Prep softball: Piedmont punches ticket to state tournament

Piedmont won three elimination-bracket games at the East Regional in Albertville on Wednesday to punch its ticket to next week’s state softball tournament in Oxford.
The Bulldogs opened the day with a 5-0 win over Ohatchee, eliminating the Indians. They defeated Hokes Bluff 5-3 before knocking off Geraldine 8-5 in the elimination-bracket final.
Jaycee Glover hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to send Piedmont (30-18) past Geraldine. Glover finished the day 6-for-10 with a home run and a triple. She scored four runs and drove in five.
Piedmont’s top performers against Ohatchee:
—Glover, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs, two stolen bases.
—Savannah Smith, one RBI.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one run.
—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4.
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI, stolen base.
—Armoni Perry, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Z'Hayla Walker, 1-for-3.
—Cadence Buttram, one run, three stolen bases.
—Carson Young, winning pitcher, allowed eight hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Savannah Reaves, 4-for-4.
—Kylee Barnes, Whitney McFry, Alanah Fitch and Tabitha Davidson each went 1-for-3.
Piedmont’s top performers against Hokes Bluff:
—Glover, 2-for-3, triple, one run
—Calvert, 1-for-4, two RBIs.
—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, two RBIs.
—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-4.
—Farmer, 1-for-4.
—Perry, one RBI.
—Sarah Goss, 2-for-3, one run, stolen base.
—Buttram, one run, two stolen bases.
—Mary Claire Barber, two runs, three stolen bases.
—Emma Grace Todd, winning pitcher, allowed just two hits over the final 3⅔ innings, four strikeouts.
Piedmont’s top performers against Geraldine:
—Glover, 2-for-4, home run, two runs, three RBIs.
—Smith, 3-for-4, two doubles, two runs, one RBI.
—Calvert, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs, stolen base.
—Farmer, 1-for-4.
—Perry, 2-for-4, home run, two RBIs.
—Cayla Brothers, one run.
—Walker, one run.
—Todd, winning pitcher, allowed five hits, three walks and five unearned runs over eight innings, 11 strikeouts.