Prep softball: Piedmont punches ticket to state tournament

Ohatchee-Piedmont bc _7.jpg

Piedmont defeated Ohatchee 5-0 in the regional tournament in Albertville. The game eliminated Ohatchee from the tournament. Piedmont went on to defeat Hokes Bluff and Geradline.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Piedmont won three elimination-bracket games at the East Regional in Albertville on Wednesday to punch its ticket to next week’s state softball tournament in Oxford.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a 5-0 win over Ohatchee, eliminating the Indians. They defeated Hokes Bluff 5-3 before knocking off Geraldine 8-5 in the elimination-bracket final.

Jaycee Glover hit a three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to send Piedmont (30-18) past Geraldine. Glover finished the day 6-for-10 with a home run and a triple. She scored four runs and drove in five.

Piedmont’s top performers against Ohatchee:

—Glover, 2-for-3, one run, two RBIs, two stolen bases.

—Savannah Smith, one RBI.

—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one run.

—Cacey Brothers, 2-for-4.

—Emily Farmer, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI, stolen base.

—Armoni Perry, 2-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.

—Z'Hayla Walker, 1-for-3.

—Cadence Buttram, one run, three stolen bases.

—Carson Young, winning pitcher, allowed eight hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings.

Ohatchee’s top performers:

—Savannah Reaves, 4-for-4.

—Kylee Barnes, Whitney McFry, Alanah Fitch and Tabitha Davidson each went 1-for-3.

Piedmont’s top performers against Hokes Bluff:

—Glover, 2-for-3, triple, one run

—Calvert, 1-for-4, two RBIs.

—Cayla Brothers, 1-for-3, two RBIs.

—Cacey Brothers, 1-for-4.

—Farmer, 1-for-4.

—Perry, one RBI.

—Sarah Goss, 2-for-3, one run, stolen base.

—Buttram, one run, two stolen bases.

—Mary Claire Barber, two runs, three stolen bases.

—Emma Grace Todd, winning pitcher, allowed just two hits over the final 3⅔ innings, four strikeouts.

Piedmont’s top performers against Geraldine:

—Glover, 2-for-4, home run, two runs, three RBIs.

—Smith, 3-for-4, two doubles, two runs, one RBI.

—Calvert, 1-for-4, one run, two RBIs, stolen base.

—Farmer, 1-for-4.

—Perry, 2-for-4, home run, two RBIs.

—Cayla Brothers, one run.

—Walker, one run.

—Todd, winning pitcher, allowed five hits, three walks and five unearned runs over eight innings, 11 strikeouts.

