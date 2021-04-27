Prep softball: Piedmont, Pleasant Valley pick up wins

Emily Farmer doubled and drove in three runs, and she pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win as Piedmont’s softball team downed Cherokee County 8-5 in eight innings Tuesday.
Cherokee County forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Piedmont answered with four in the top of the eighth.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3, pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks.
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-4, two runs, one RBI.
—Cayla Brothers, 2-for-4, two runs, two RBIs.
—Grace Epperson, 1-for-4, one RBI.
—Jenna Calvert, 1-for-4, one RBI.
Pleasant Valley 5, Handley 4: Handley rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Madison Borders finished off a complete-game victory.
Borders allowed 10 hits but one earned run with one strikeout.
Bailey Harris came up big at the plate for the Raiders with a home run and three RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Macey Roper, 2-for-4.
—Rylee Haynes, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 1-for-4, one run.
—Morgan Blohm, 1-for-1, triple, one run.
—Abbey Allen, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI.