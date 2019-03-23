OXFORD — Piedmont’s softball team left its invitational with a 25-2 victory in Saturday’s consolation round, ahead of the event’s championship tournament. The Bulldogs had hoped for better, but then it’s been a rough, even sad week.
“It’s been difficult,” senior catcher Rebecca Smart said. “From losing our shortstop to having different people hurt to having one of the seniors hurt, it’s been different.”
The worst news came Sunday, when shortstop and multisport standout Kayley Kirk suffered a season-ending hand injury while trying to comfort her 9-month-old labrador retriever, Allie.
Allie was chasing balls while Kirk practiced hitting and was hit by a car. The injured dog bit into Kirk’s left hand and didn’t let go until succumbing to her injuries.
Physical injuries for Kirk included tendon damage that required surgery Wednesday and will keep her out the rest of the season. Losing a pet injured the soul.
“It was heartbreaking to know her dog got hit, and she just wanted to love on it one last time,” Smart said.
Piedmont coach Rachel Smith described Kirk as “kind of down and out.”
“I think she’s ready for another puppy, and I’m to the point where I want to take up a collection and just go buy her a new lab,” Smith said. “She’s tore up about that.”
Kirk is known for basketball at Piedmont but “had really started to love this game,” Smith said. “I hate that she’s injured.
“She was in a lot of pain. She tried to come be with us Thursday, at our game (against Weaver) and overdid it, and she was in tears Friday night and on Saturday, so she’s not here. I told her to stay home and rest and try to get well.”
The hits kept coming for Piedmont. During Monday’s practice, pitcher Amber Raney suffered a lower-leg injury sliding into second base during Monday’s practice.
The Bulldogs also lost another player who withdrew from school and transferred.
“We’ve had to do some shifting around,” Smith said.
Smith moved left-fielder/third baseman Madison Byers to shortstop. Z’Hayla Walker, who had split time at third base, became a full-timer there. Eighth-grader Sarah Goss came up to play left field. Savannah Smith, a seventh-grader and the coach’s daughter, got an early call-up to pitch varsity.
“I didn’t want to ask Emily (Farmer) to throw every game,” Smith said. “I just didn’t feel like that was a smart decision for the long haul, to try to put that much stress on her arm for one weekend.”
Piedmont (11-8) has done well on the field, considering. The Bulldogs beat Cleburne County 7-3 on Monday and Weaver 14-4 on Thursday before beginning play in their two-day tournament Friday.
Piedmont went 2-3 at Choccolocco Park, losing to Jacksonville 6-4 and beating St. Clair County 5-3 on Friday. Saturday saw the Bulldogs lose 9-4 to Shelby County and 7-4 to Randolph County before pounding Gadsden City 25-2.
Counting the last at bat against Randolph County, Piedmont outscored the opposition 28-2 over its final five innings in a time-limit tourney.
“I just think we were all just ready to hit the ball,” Smart said. “We were hitting pretty good. It’s just we don’t hit at the right times.
“That game was to just let us hit and get everything out that we needed to do.”
Rest of the tournament
Shelby County beat St. Clair County 10-6 to win the tournament, which also included Jacksonville, Weaver, Saks, Lincoln, Cleburne County, Woodland and Randolph County.
Here’s a rundown of how other teams of interest fared:
Cleburne County: The Tigers (14-12) lost to St. Clair County 10-4 in semifinals. They also beat Jacksonville 9-3 in the quarterfinals. During pool play, Cleburne County beat Gadsden City 14-1, Saks 14-1 and Weaver 9-5.
“Overall, we had a good tournament,” Cleburne County coach C.J. Boyd said. “A lot of people say that we’re young this year, and we are. We have no seniors and one junior, and she didn’t get to play last year, so she’s having to play catch-up. We’re just fill of eighth-, ninth- and 10th-graders. They played good, but we’re going through some growing pains.”
Lincoln: The eighth-ranked Golden Bears (21-10) lost to Shelby County 6-4 in quarterfinals. Also beat Bibb County 7-0, Randolph County 7-4, American Christian 1-0 in pool play
“We played good and hit the ball good,” Lincoln coach Chad Mullinax said. “We tried to play a lot of people. We’ve got a few banged up.
“We got up good for the big games, but I think we’ve got beach on our mind, though.”
Lincoln leaves today to play in the Gulf Coast Classic.
Jacksonville: The Golden Eagles (4-9-1) lost to Cleburne County 9-3 in the quarterfinals. Also, beat Piedmont 6-4 and Shelby County 5-4 and lost St. Clair County 9-0 in pool play.
“We’re super young, but we’ve been fighting, so it’s a good thing,” Jacksonville coach Amber Russell said. “Our starting pitcher is a seventh-grader. We’ve got some eighth-graders, a couple of ninth-graders and a few 10th-graders.”
Weaver: The Bearcats (4-8-1) Lost 12-0 to St. Clair County in quarterfinals. Also lost to Woodland 9-3, tied Saks 5-5 and lost to Cleburne County 9-3.
“We’re young,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “The good is we’re making a different kind of mental mistakes every game. We’re not making the same ones, at least. We’re making them, and we’re trying to fix them as we go.”
Saks: The Wildcats (2-14) lost to Randolph County 15-2 in Saturday’s consolation round. Also lost 16-1 to Bibb County, tied Weaver 5-5 and lost Cleburne County 14-1.
“Some games we play well, and other games we don’t,” Saks coach Timothy Beard said. “I really believe that we’re on the verge every game. We’re on the verge of turning it around. … We’re going to Tennessee (Murfreesboro) over the next three days.,”
Woodland: The Bobcats (11-14) lost to Bibb County 5-2 in the quarterfinals. Also beat Weaver 9-3 and Gadsden City 15-0 and lost to ACA 5-1.
“We’re a very young team,” Woodland coach Jeremy Stanford said. “We try to play as many games as possible. We’ve got a solid team. I feel pretty good about it. We’ve played some good teams. I feel like we’ve come off going into our spring break with a little bit of confidence.”
Randolph County: The Tigers (7-8) beat Saks 15-2 in Saturday’s consolation round. They also beat Piedmont 7-4, lost to Bibb County 6-4 and lost to Lincoln 7-4.
“We came and we competed and we went .500 in the tournament, and that’s good,” Randolph County coach Robyn Thompson said. “Any time you can go and go .500 in a tournament, it’s a successful weekend.
“Our motto is, we don’t go to tournaments to try to win a trophy. We go to learn.”