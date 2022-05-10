Prep softball: Piedmont opens East Regional with win over Sylvania

Piedmont opened the East Regional this morning at Albertville's Sand Mountain Park with a 15-8 win over Sylvania. Emma Grace Todd earned the win with a complete-game effort. She had four strikeouts and was charged with eight runs. Just four of those runs were earned. Piedmont, which improved to 27-16, recorded 13 hits against two Sylvania pitchers. The Bulldogs gave Todd a big cushion with six runs in the fifth inning then scored four times in the sixth.
Emily Farmer and Cayla Brothers each had three hits and four runs batted in. Savannah Smith was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. One of her hits was a double. Armoni Perry doubled and scored one run. Z’Hayla Walker and Jenna Calvert each singled in three at-bats and scored twice. Calvert added an RBI.
Jaycee Glover scored three times and knocked in one run. Carson Young was 1-for-1. Sarah Goss stole a base and added an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Calvert and Cayla Brothers each had one stolen base.