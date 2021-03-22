Prep softball: Piedmont goes 1-1 in first day of Gulf Coast Classic

Piedmont scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on to beat Albertville 9-7 in the Gulf Coast Classic softball tournament in Gulf Shores on Monday. The Bulldogs finished the day 1-1 after falling to Chilton County 6-1.
Piedmont’s top performers against Albertville:
—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3, double, two runs
—Reese Franklin, 1-for-2, three-run home run
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Grace Epperson, 2-for-3, double, one run
—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-2, one run, three RBIs
—Maddy Byers, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
Piedmont’s top performers against Chilton County:
—Smith, one run
—Franklin, 1-for-3, one RBI
—Epperson, 1-for-2
—Sarah Goss, 1-for-2