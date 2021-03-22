You have permission to edit this article.
Prep softball: Piedmont goes 1-1 in first day of Gulf Coast Classic

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Piedmont scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and held on to beat Albertville 9-7 in the Gulf Coast Classic softball tournament in Gulf Shores on Monday. The Bulldogs finished the day 1-1 after falling to Chilton County 6-1.

Piedmont’s top performers against Albertville:

—Savannah Smith, 1-for-3, double, two runs

—Reese Franklin, 1-for-2, three-run home run

—Emily Farmer, 1-for-3, one RBI

—Grace Epperson, 2-for-3, double, one run

—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-2, one run, three RBIs

—Maddy Byers, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI

Piedmont’s top performers against Chilton County:

—Smith, one run

—Franklin, 1-for-3, one RBI

—Epperson, 1-for-2

—Sarah Goss, 1-for-2

