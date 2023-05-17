 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Piedmont falls to Opp in first round of state tourney

Softball tournament 023.jpg

Emma Grace Todd pitched a full game for Piedmont in the Bulldogs' opening-round loss to Opp in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament on Wednesday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — Despite a solid performance in the circle from Emma Grace Todd, Piedmont’s offense couldn’t back her up as the Bulldogs fell to Opp in a 2-1 loss in the opening round of the Class 3A state softball tournament.

"I thought Emma Grace did a great job,” Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. “We had that one inning where we walked a batter and she ended up scoring, but other than that I thought she did a fine job keeping everybody off balance and keeping their hitters at bay."

