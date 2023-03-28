 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Piedmont falls to defending Tennessee state champs in tourney semifinals

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Piedmont reached the Gold Division semifinal round of the Hixson (Tenn.) Wildcats Classic softball tournament in Chattanooga on Saturday before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to Alcoa (Tenn.) that night.

Alcoa, a Tennessee state championship team in 2022, scored a run against Savannah Smith in the bottom of the third inning and made it stand up. Batting as the visitors, Piedmont had the tying run at second base with one out in the fifth inning but couldn’t score. In the sixth and final inning, the Bulldogs had a runner at third base and one at second with two away before making the final out.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.