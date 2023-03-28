Prep softball: Piedmont falls to defending Tennessee state champs in tourney semifinals

Piedmont reached the Gold Division semifinal round of the Hixson (Tenn.) Wildcats Classic softball tournament in Chattanooga on Saturday before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to Alcoa (Tenn.) that night.
Alcoa, a Tennessee state championship team in 2022, scored a run against Savannah Smith in the bottom of the third inning and made it stand up. Batting as the visitors, Piedmont had the tying run at second base with one out in the fifth inning but couldn’t score. In the sixth and final inning, the Bulldogs had a runner at third base and one at second with two away before making the final out.
Smith allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. Piedmont managed just three hits as well. Cayla Brothers, Armoni Perry and Ava Pope each recorded a single.
In the bracket quarterfinal round, the Bulldogs downed Ooltewah (Tenn.) 13-0 in three innings. Pitcher Emma Grace Todd worked three flawless innings. Todd pitched to the minimum nine batters and recorded eight strikeouts. She fanned the final seven batters she faced.
Piedmont scored seven runs in the first inning and had added six in the third when the time limit expired. Smith tripled and drove in a run in the first inning. Pope drove in three runs with a first-inning double. Jaycee Glover doubled in the third and knocked in one run.
Jenna Calvert had two RBIs in the first inning. She singled in her first time at bat for one RBI and walked with the bases loaded the second time she came to the plate in the first frame. Calvert also drove in a run with a ground ball out in the third. Morgan Studdard added a two-run single in the third. Cacey Brothers and Abby Baird each contributed a pair of singles. Cadence Buttram and Smith each scored two runs.
Piedmont completed the third of its three pool play games Saturday and lost to Girls Preparatory School of Chattanooga 8-6. Piedmont trailed 7-1 after three innings. The Bulldogs rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth frame but time expired in the bottom of the fourth with the Bruisers still batting after scoring an insurance run.
Smith hit a solo homer in the first. Cacey Brothers and Sarah Goss each had a two-run single in the fourth and Cayla Brothers sent Goss home with Piedmont’s fifth run of the inning on a sacrifice fly. Glover singled twice for Piedmont’s only multi-hit game and scored the first run of the fourth-inning rally.
Three of the seven runs charged to starting pitcher Carson Young were unearned. Todd allowed an unearned run in the fourth.
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-2 victory over Meigs County (Tenn.). Carson Young pitched the first three innings to earn the win. She gave up four hits and two earned runs but didn't issue any free passes and recorded one strikeout. Emma Grace Todd tossed a clean fourth inning with one strikeout.
Batting as the visitors, Piedmont totaled 11 hits and scored three runs in the first inning, three in the third and one in the fourth in support of Young. Armoni Perry tripled and singled in three at-bats. She had two RBIs.
Todd, Sarah Goss and Jenna Calvert each went 2-for-3 with two singles. Todd knocked in three runs and scored once. Goss scored a run in the first inning and had an RBI single in the third. Cacey Brothers and Savannah Smith each had a base hit and scored one run. Cayla Brother scored twice. Abby Baird was 1-for-2.
The Bulldogs defeated Lebanon (Tenn.) 6-2 in their late game Friday. The score was 2-2 after three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Piedmont scored four runs and was still batting when time expired. Todd pitched all four innings and was the winner. She allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks and fanned three.
Smith doubled twice, scored twice and had two RBIs. Goss, Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each had two singles. Cacey Brothers drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a single in the fourth. Goss and Cayla Brothers each knocked in one run and scored once. Jaycee Glover and Cadence Buttram each scored one run.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.