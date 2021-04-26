Prep softball: Piedmont edges Cedar Bluff

CEDAR BLUFF — Savannah Smith came on with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and quelled Cedar Bluff’s rally, and Piedmont prevailed 11-10 in Monday’s softball action.
Smith allowed one hit but recorded the final two outs in Cedar Bluff’s two-run seventh. She also doubled and scored two runs.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Reese Franklin, one RBI.
—Emily Farmer, 1-for-4, double; pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs with three strikeouts.
—Grace Epperson, 3-for-5, one run, one RBI.
—Jenna Calvert, 2-for-4, two runs, one RBI.
—Jaycee Glover, 1-for-3, one run.
—Z’Hayla Walker, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Maddy Byers, one RBI.
—Haylie Lee, 1-for-2, two runs.