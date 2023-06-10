Prep softball: Piedmont duo shines in USA Softball college exposure tournament

OXFORD — Piedmont had a duo of players stand out in front of college coaches on Saturday.
Savannah Smith and Armoni Perry, both members of the Birmingham Vipers travel softball team, played in the USA Softball Red, White and Boom College Exposure tournament at Choccolocco Park on Saturday.
Coaches from schools across Alabama and other surrounding states were in attendance.
“After school ball season, we like to play travel ball so we can get our reps and keep our skills sharp,” Smith said. “We’re here to get better.”
The Vipers downed the Southeast Sports Academy Bombers in a 12-0, three-inning win.
Perry went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, racking up two runs and two RBIs. Her five total bases led the team.
“I usually just try to keep running until the coaches tell me to stop,” Perry said. “But, if I think I can make it I usually just try to keep on going.”
Smith went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI. She also pitched two no-hit innings, walking no batters while striking out one.
Both players said that despite the crowd of coaches watching, the mentality of winning and having fun on the field stayed the same.
“When I know there's college coaches here, I don't really try to put all my focus on that," Perry said. “You start to get a little jittery and play making errors and stuff like that. I try to kind of play loose and don’t play with as much tension so I don't have to worry about all that pressure on me.”
Vipers head coach Rodney Dickerson said that no matter the crowd, the pair of Piedmont stars have been key assets to the team.
“Savannah Smith and Armoni Perry are awesome players, they’re great players,” Dickerson said. “We couldn’t be blessed more to have them, they're truly talented and they’re both going to play at the next level. Every girl on this team is going to play at the next level. I'm very, very excited about that, and proud.”
Both Dickerson and the Piedmont duo said that the competition in Calhoun County and the surrounding areas gives anyone from the area an advantage when playing for a travel ball team.
“There’s a lot of great players in this area, and we just feel fortunate to have a lot of those players on our team,” Dickerson said. “I'm very, very fortunate to have them. Not only good players, but good parents. This is like a family, a small travel ball family. It’s really, really good for us.”
Added Smith: I wouldn't say there's a huge talent talent difference, because we have a lot of good teams just in Calhoun County and surrounding areas. The biggest difference for me is I play with my best friends in high school and I play with my best friends here. These are people I don't get to see very often and it's just a whole nother season to have fun with them.”
