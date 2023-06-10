 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Piedmont duo shines in USA Softball college exposure tournament

Armoni Perry, Savannah Smith Vipers

Armoni Perry (left) and Savannah Smith (right) each had two hits in the Birmingham Vipers' first game of the USA Softball Red, White and Boom College Exposure tournament.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Piedmont had a duo of players stand out in front of college coaches on Saturday.

Savannah Smith and Armoni Perry, both members of the Birmingham Vipers travel softball team, played in the USA Softball Red, White and Boom College Exposure tournament at Choccolocco Park on Saturday.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.