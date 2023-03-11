 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Piedmont beats Alexandria in Oxford Lake tourney; Ohatchee wins a pair

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Piedmont won the Lady Wildcat Classic at Oxford Lake on Saturday, beating Alexandria 3-0 in the finals.

The Bulldogs went 4-1 in the tournament. In pool play, they beat Wellborn 11-1 and lost to Oxford. In the tournament, they beat White Plains 6-2, Oxford 2-1 and then Alexandria in the finals.