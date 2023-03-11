Prep softball: Piedmont beats Alexandria in Oxford Lake tourney; Ohatchee wins a pair

Piedmont won the Lady Wildcat Classic at Oxford Lake on Saturday, beating Alexandria 3-0 in the finals.
The Bulldogs went 4-1 in the tournament. In pool play, they beat Wellborn 11-1 and lost to Oxford. In the tournament, they beat White Plains 6-2, Oxford 2-1 and then Alexandria in the finals.
A roundup of Piedmont's games:
Piedmont 3, Alexandria 0, five innings: Piedmont's Savannah Smith allowed nine runs and two walks in five innings of work but didn't allow a single Alexandria runner to cross the plate. She struck out four.
At the plate, she was 1-for-3. Teammate Armoni Perry was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Casey Brothers was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Ava Pope went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Abby Baird went 1-for-2, and Sarah Goss was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
For Alexandria, Pressley Slayton was 2-for-3, and Briley Bright went 2-for-2. Brenlee Sparks, Clancy Bright, Allyssa Hunt, Charlee Parris and Brylee Elston each had a hit.
Piedmont 2, Oxford 1, eight innings: Goss went 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in one to pace Piedmont. Jenna Calvert was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Cayla Brothers had a double, and Smith recorded a single.
Emma Grace Todd pitched the first six innings and allowed only two hits and one run. She struck out six. Smith relieved and worked the final two innings without allowing a hit. She struck out three.
For Oxford, Berkley Mooney pitched all eight innings and struck out 11 while giving up four hits.
Ashlyn Burns was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI. Reagan Sanders was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Raina Zackary walked and scored the Yellow Jackets' lone run.
Piedmont 6, White Plains 2: Baird went 2-for-2 for the winners with a homer and two RBIs in a game that went four innings.
Perry was 1-for-2 with a solo home run. Smith and Calvert each went 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Goss and Cayla Brothers were 1-for-2, also. Pope was 1-for-1. Glover had a sacrifice fly.
Todd pitched all four innings for the win, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three.
For White Plains, Kannon Slaughter pitched the first inning, and Leighton Arnold worked the final three.
Hallie Williams was 1-for-1 with a walk and both of White Plains' runs. Kristen Rhodes drove in a run.
Piedmont 11, Wellborn 1, five innings: Carson Young pitched all five innings for Piedmont and allowed four hits and no walks. The one run she allowed was unearned, and she struck out one.
At the plate, Perry was 1-for-4 with a homer. Calvert was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Cacey Brothers went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Glover was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a stolen base. Smith was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base.
Cayla Brothers was 1-for-1 while walking and getting hit by a pitch.
Perry and Cayla Brothers each scored three runs.
For Wellborn, Destiney Benefield, Autumn Parson, Hunt Jordan and Iremian Singleton each had a hit.
Oxford 2, Piedmont 0, five innings: In the first meeting between Oxford and Piedmont of the day, the Yellow Jackets scored twice in the first inning and rode a shutout performance by Mooney.
Mooney worked all five innings and struck out 11. She allowed five hits and walked one.
Burns and Emma Tims Berecca each went 1-for-2 with a run. Kenke Rogers drove in a run, and Sanders was 1-for-2.
For Piedmont, Smith went 3-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases. Cacey Brothers and Glover each went 1-for-2.
Todd pitched for Piedmont and allowed three hits and two runs (one earned). She struck out six and walked none.
Other games
Ohatchee 8, J.B. Pennington 7, six innings: Alyssa Davis went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs as Ohatchee beat J.B. Pennington.
In a six-inning game, Ohatchee trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the first inning but scored five times to take the lead. Pennington answered with two runs in the top of the third, but Ohatchee scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to tie it. In the fifth, Pennington scored once in the top half, and Ohatchee answered in the bottom half with two runs.
Savannah Reaves was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly. Alanah Fitch was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Whitney McFry was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Breanna Martin was 1-for-3, and Tabitha Davidson was 1-for-3 and drove in a run.
Hannah Fitch walked twice. She also pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, although only one was earned.
Ohatchee 13, Southeastern 6, five innings: Ohatchee scored a pair of runs in the second inning and then broke out for eight in the third to go up 10-0. After adding three more in the top of the fifth, Southeastern closed out the game by plating six runs.
For Ohatchee, McFry was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Davidson went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Hannah Fitch was 3-for-3 with three singles, and Mackenzie Luna was 2-for-4. Martin was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Alanah Fitch had a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
Lexi Thomas was the pitcher, going all five innings and striking out two.