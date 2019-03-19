ALEXANDRIA — Two weeks later, the no-hitter that was replaced the no-hitter that nearly was for Alexandria’s Maggie Phillips.
The senior and Shelton State signee struck out 17 Etowah batters Tuesday, and the Valley Cubs won 6-0 in their first 5A, Area 12 game of the season.
The no-hitter came two weeks to the day after Alexandria beat Pell City 2-0. The reining 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year came close enough to smell a no-hitter in that one.
“She had a no-no against Pell City, and the girl duffed one out in front of the plate and beat it out,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. “Oh, she was huffing mad.”
No such issues Tuesday. Phillips allowed one base runner, hitting Etowah’s second batter, Emma Lowery, in the batting helmet. From there on, it was all Maggie.
She struck out the side in the second and third innings, allowed a grounder and infield fly in the fourth then struck out the last nine batters she faced.
That’s finishing.
“I screwed up my own perfect game against Pell City,” Phillips said with a laugh.
It’s no accident that she keeps getting no-no chances. She and Alexandria catcher Millie Burt played travel ball together all last summer, playing all 10 weekends. Phillips was one of two pitchers on the team, so she got lots of time in the circle.
She also works a lot with her father, Chris.
“He’s always telling me little things to think of, like, in the game, just to make sure my spins are where they need to be,” she said.
Hess sees improved velocity and movement in Phillips’ game.
“Her movement this year is a lot better,” he said. “She’s gotten better every year she’s been here with her movement.
“She’s worked hard, and her speed has gotten better. She’s probably low-60s now with movement. She’s hard to square up.”
Phillips has done it despite not having her catcher available to catch. Burt, a junior who caught Phillips the past two seasons, has seen spot play, batting but not playing defense, because of what Hess called an inflamed elbow.
Kodie Williams has seen action behind the plate and caught Phillips’ no-hitter Tuesday.
“Kodie’s done a good job,” Hess said. “She’s getting used to catching that movement. A ninth-grader now, she’s catching up to it. We’re breaking her in slowly.”
Phillips helped her cause Tuesday with a two-run single as part of Alexandria’s three-run second inning. Senior Logan Irwin got that rally started with a run-scoring single.
Led Abby Bowers’ two-run single, the Valley Cubs added three runs in the fifth inning. An error behind Williams’ double scored their other run.
Bowers and Addison Jennings each had two hits.
“If we can get everybody healthy, I like where this team is going,” Hess said. “Just getting Millie back in the lineup and getting her more reps, we’re a different offensive team when Millie is in there. She provides protection for certain players in certain situations.
“We put up a lot of runs in the two games she played this year because the protection was there and they couldn’t pitch around one to get to the other.”