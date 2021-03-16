Prep softball: Patterson leads Pleasant Valley past Ohatchee

Pleasant Valley and Ohatchee managed to find enough relatively dry land Tuesday to play their Class 3A, Area 11 softball game and Pleasant Valley emerged with a 6-0 victory. The Raiders are now 14-3 overall and 2-0 in Area 11.
Senior Leah Patterson pitched all seven innings, struck out 12 and allowed two hits. The shutout was the seventh of the season for Patterson, now 11-1. Pleasant Valley meets Hoover on Monday at Gulf Shores in the annual Gulf Coast Classic II tournament.
Other top performers for Pleasant Valley:
—Rylee Haynes, double, single, three runs, RBI, two stolen bases
—Ava Boozer, double, single, two RBIs, run, stolen base
—Bailey Harris, two singles, two RBIs, two stolen bases, run
—Lily Henry, single, RBI