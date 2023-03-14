Prep softball: Oxford takes down Clay-Chalkville; Piedmont blasts Weaver, Saks

Oxford bounced back from a one-run loss at Southside on Monday by blasting Class 6A, Area 12 foe Clay-Chalkville 14-3 Tuesday.
Kaelyn Crossley pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She struck out five, walked one and scattered five hits. One of the Clay-Chalkville runs was unearned.
The Yellow Jackets scored in every inning but the fourth. A run in the first and two more in the second put Oxford up 3-1. Oxford’s big inning was the third when they struck for six runs. The Cougars got two runs in the bottom of the third but never scored again. Oxford continued to score with two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. The Yellow Jackets improved to 2-0 in Area 12 and 10-2 overall.
All nine Oxford players had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Eight of the nine had at least one RBI. Emma Tims-Becerra and Raegan Sanders each had three hits and scored once. Sanders doubled twice and drove in four runs.
Tims-Becerra had one double and two RBIs. Ashlyn Burns and Justice Woods finished with two hits apiece. Burns doubled, scored four runs and knocked in two teammates. Woods had a pair of singles, scored once and had one RBI.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Crossley, triple, two RBIs, one run
—Kenlee Rodgers, double, one RBI, one run
—Adajiah Wilson, triple, one RBI, one run
—Chloe Hulsey, single, two runs, one RBI
—Raina Zachery, single, two runs
The Piedmont Bulldogs followed up their four softball wins Saturday by defeating Weaver 8-0 at home Monday in their first Class 3A, Area 10 game.
Piedmont broke open a scoreless game by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cacey Brothers and Cayla Brothers each walked and Armoni Perry singled to load the bases.
Cacey Brothers was out at home when Ava Pope hit into a fielders’ choice. Sarah Goss singled to drive in both Cayla Brothers and Perry. Abby Baird got an RBI when Pope scored on her ground out to the right side of the infield.
Three straight two-out hits added two more runs. Jaycee Glover singled to send Goss home. Savannah Smith’s triple sent Glover home and Jenna Calvert singled to score Smith. Piedmont added two insurance runs with a two-out rally in the fifth inning. Smith singled and scored from first base on a double by Calvert. Calvert crossed the plate when Cacey Brothers reached on an error.
Smith needed just 95 pitches for a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. She allowed three hits, walked one and fanned 11. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of singles in addition to her triple. Calvert and Goss each had two hits and two RBIs.
Kynlee Fulmer, Anna Shirvinski and Jadyn Smith each singled for Weaver.
Piedmont 18, Saks 3: Jenna Calvert went 4-for-4 with three RBI, crossed home plate three times and stole four bases as Piedmont routed Saks in an 18-3 road win Tuesday night.
After scoring five runs in the first three innings, Piedmont’s offense exploded for eight runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Calvert and Casey Brothers each led the team with three RBI, and Ava Pope and Abby Biard had two RBIs apiece.
Every Piedmont starter both got a hit and crossed home plate at least once in the contest.
No batters on either team struck out in the contest.
Carson Young pitched all five innings, throwing 79 percent strikes (34-43) as she allowed four hits and one earned run.
Saks sluggers Miani Burton, Camrie Denham and Addie Wilson each had an RBI.
Piedmont will host Wellborn in its second straight area contest on Thursday before hosting the Piedmont Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
