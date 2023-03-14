 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Oxford takes down Clay-Chalkville; Piedmont blasts Weaver, Saks

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Oxford bounced back from a one-run loss at Southside on Monday by blasting Class 6A, Area 12 foe Clay-Chalkville 14-3 Tuesday.

Kaelyn Crossley pitched all seven innings to earn the win. She struck out five, walked one and scattered five hits. One of the Clay-Chalkville runs was unearned.  

