Prep softball: Oxford stays unbeaten, Piedmont falls to Sand Rock

Oxford beat Lincoln 3-2 in high school softball Tuesday as eight Yellow Jackets had at least one hit apiece.
Oxford improved to 6-0 with the road win. Justice Woods doubled to send Raina Zachery home in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth for a 3-0 lead. Emma Tims-Becerra and Woods each scored on Raegan Sanders’ double.
Zachery, Tims-Becerra, Ashlyn Burns, Adajiah Wilson, Berkley Mooney and Kaelyn Crossley each had a single for Oxford. In addition to her double, Woods also walked twice. Mooney, Zachery and Chloe Hulsey each coaxed one walk.
Crossley worked all seven innings for Oxford. She struck out four, walked three and allowed four hits. The Golden Bears touched Crossley for one run in the fifth and one in the sixth. Only one of Lincoln’s two runs was earned.
Sand Rock 6, Piedmont 4: Jaycee Glover went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs as Piedmont fell at home Monday.
Abby Baird was 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and an RBI.
Ava Pope and Armoni Perry each went 1-for-3, and Savannah Smith had a sacrifice fly.
Smith started and pitched six innings, allowing six hits and five runs (two earned). Carson Young worked one inning and gave up a run.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.