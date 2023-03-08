 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Oxford stays unbeaten, Piedmont falls to Sand Rock

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Oxford beat Lincoln 3-2 in high school softball Tuesday as eight Yellow Jackets had at least one hit apiece.

Oxford improved to 6-0 with the road win. Justice Woods doubled to send Raina Zachery home in the third inning. The Yellow Jackets added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth for a 3-0 lead. Emma Tims-Becerra and Woods each scored on Raegan Sanders’ double.

