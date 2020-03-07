Prep softball: Oxford rolls past Sardis

Kirsten Fiscus

SARDIS — Alex Howard drove in three runs, and Sarah Howell, Chloe Derrick and Takya Garrett drove in two apiece as Oxford’s softball team beat Sardis 12-0 on Saturday.

Oxford improved to 6-3.

The Yellow Jackets’ top performers:

—Howell, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs

—Howard, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs

—Bailey Clark, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI

—Derrick, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs

—Garrett, 4-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs

—Aametria Wilson, 2-for-3, two runs

—Kannon Slaughter, pitched five innings, one-hitter, no walks

