Prep softball: Oxford rolls past Sardis

SARDIS — Alex Howard drove in three runs, and Sarah Howell, Chloe Derrick and Takya Garrett drove in two apiece as Oxford’s softball team beat Sardis 12-0 on Saturday.
Oxford improved to 6-3.
The Yellow Jackets’ top performers:
—Howell, 2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs
—Howard, 2-for-3, two doubles, two runs, three RBIs
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Derrick, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Garrett, 4-for-4, double, one run, two RBIs
—Aametria Wilson, 2-for-3, two runs
—Kannon Slaughter, pitched five innings, one-hitter, no walks