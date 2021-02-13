Prep softball: Oxford opens with victory over Hueytown

OXFORD — Ellie Derrick went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Oxford opened its softball season with a 10-5 victory over Hueytown on Saturday.
Derrick's day included two triples.
Other top performers for Oxford:
— Takya Garrett, 1-for-4, two runs.
— Chloe Derrick, 1-for-3, three runs, one RBI, double.
— Riley Rhodes, two RBIs, one run.
— Matti Sprawberry, 1-for-3, one RBI.
— Kannon Slaughter, 1-for-2, one run, triple; pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts.
— Neveah Jackson, pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed one hit, no runs with two strikeouts.
Oxford will play host to Cleburne County on Monday at 2 p.m.