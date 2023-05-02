Prep softball: Oxford headed to regionals, falls to Pell City in championship

Despite punching its ticket to regional play, Pell City proved to be too much as Oxford fell to the Panthers 10-0 in the Class 6A, Area 12 championship on Saturday.
Ashlyn Burns and Emma Tims-Becerra provided the lone hits for Oxford in the championship game.
To get to the championship game, Oxford shut out Clay-Chalkville in a 10-0 win in elimination play.
Kenlee Rogers hit a home run and a triple, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and seven total bases.
Reagan Sanders had a perfect day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three singles and two runs.
Kaelyn Crossley picked up the win pitching a full five innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Crossley and Raina Zackery both finished 2-for-3 with a triple. Crossley totaled three RBIs while Zachery finished with one.
Kaelyn Crossley, Reagan Sanders and Kenlee Rodgers made the all-tournament team.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.