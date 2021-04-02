You have permission to edit this article.
Prep softball: Oxford downs Sylacauga in Spring Sting tournament

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Oxford’s softball team defeated Sylacauga 9-2 in three innings on Friday in the Oxford Spring Sting tournament at Choccolocco Park.

Top performers for Oxford (10-11):

—Takya Garrett, 3-for-3, two doubles, stolen base, three runs, one RBI

—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-3, double, stolen base, one run, one RBI

—Tia Titi, 2-for-2, double, one run, three RBIs

—Justice Woods, 1-for-1, one walk, stolen base, one run

—Aametria Wilson, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs

—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-1, one walk, one run, one RBI

—Matti Sprawberry, one run

—Berkley Mooney, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over three innings pitched, struck out two

