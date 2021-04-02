Prep softball: Oxford downs Sylacauga in Spring Sting tournament

Oxford’s softball team defeated Sylacauga 9-2 in three innings on Friday in the Oxford Spring Sting tournament at Choccolocco Park.
Top performers for Oxford (10-11):
—Takya Garrett, 3-for-3, two doubles, stolen base, three runs, one RBI
—Ellie Derrick, 2-for-3, double, stolen base, one run, one RBI
—Tia Titi, 2-for-2, double, one run, three RBIs
—Justice Woods, 1-for-1, one walk, stolen base, one run
—Aametria Wilson, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs
—Cohlee Boone, 1-for-1, one walk, one run, one RBI
—Matti Sprawberry, one run
—Berkley Mooney, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over three innings pitched, struck out two