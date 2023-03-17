Prep softball: Oxford cruises to win over Gadsden City

Pitcher Raina Zachery limited visiting Gadsden City to one hit as Oxford defeated the Titans 15-0 in three innings Thursday. The Yellow Jackets scored 11 runs in the first inning and four in the second. When Gadsden City failed to score in the top of the third the game ended on the mercy rule. Zachery did not walk a batter and eight of the nine outs she recorded were strikeouts.
Emma Tims-Becarra singled twice for Oxford's only two-hit game. Raegan Sanders, Justice Woods, Kenlee Rodgers and Adajiah Wilson each doubled. Tims-Becerra, Rodgers and Wilson each drove in two runs. Ashlyn Burns and Berkley Mooney had one RBI apiece.