Prep softball: Oxford comeback falls just short against No. 9 Springville

OXFORD — Oxford’s softball team has spent recent weeks finding its way without injured standout Chloe Derrick, so what’s a five-run deficit against a ranked team?
Home runs by sister Ellie Derrick and Takya Garrett launched the Yellow Jackets’ comeback against Springville on Thursday, but the Tigers retired the final three batters after Oxford put two runners on with no outs to win 6-5 at Choccolocco Park.
The setback dropped Oxford, which received votes in the season’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, released Wednesday night, to 9-8 overall. The Yellow Jackets also fell to 0-2 in a Class 6A area that includes seventh-ranked Pell City and No. 9 Springville.
Oxford’s other area loss came at Pell City on March 9, 9-4.
“You’ve got to get better in the game, and you’ve got to compete,” longtime Oxford coach Wendy McKibbin said. “If you compete, you can play with anybody.”
This year’s Yellow Jackets came into the season looking to get what COVID-19 took away last season. The 2020 team featured Clemson signee Sarah Howell and Jacksonville State signee Alex Howard. Oxford also had veteran sticks like Bailey Clark, and the Derrick sisters had transferred in from Arab.
That team saw its season end when the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended team activities in mid-March.
Chloe Derrick’s 2021 season ended after she had surgery to repair an injured elbow. She went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBIs in her last game before surgery preparations.
Her teammates seemed to take the same attitude Thursday, after Springville scored the game’s first five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Oxford got out of the Tigers’ rally without further damage because of heads-up play in the field. Garrett tracked down Bella Bullington’s one-out fly ball in center field and threw home. The throw didn’t come in time to prevent a run, but Oxford catcher Tia Titi fired to second base in time, after McKenzie Brown tried to advance on the throw home.
With Oxford down 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, Garrett and Derrick came up with big swings. Both sent solo shots over the left-center field fence to bring Oxford within 5-2.
Garrett’s homer came with one out.
“He (the umpire) was calling them low, and I had two strikes on me, so I just knew I had to battle,” Garrett said. “I just saw it, and I just hit it.”
Derrick’s two-out shot came two batters later.
“I took a different approach on that at-bat,” she said. “I got behind in the count the first two times, so I swung at the first pitch, and it happened.”
Springville added a run just ahead of the third out in the top of the sixth. Emory Leopard got home on Graci Black’s fielder’s choice, which saw Oxford shortstop Ashlyn Burns throw to Derrick for a tag play on Reagan Cornelius at third base.
Oxford added three runs in the bottom of the sixth, one with the help of three Springville errors and two more on Matti Sprayberry’s single.
The Yellow Jackets retired Springville in order in the top of the seventh and got runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom. Tigers catcher Tatum Bartlett made a diving catch on pinch hitter Lauren Ellard’s foul-popped bunt on the first-base side of home plate. Aametria Wilson, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run on the day, struck out.
The game ended when Cornelius got Sprayberry to ground into a fielder’s choice.
It wasn’t the ending Oxford wanted, but the Yellow Jackets have battled back from plenty lately.
“If we keep playing like we did tonight, then we will do well,” Derrick said. “We competed very well.”