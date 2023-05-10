Prep softball: Oxford beats Minor, Mountain Brook to make regional championship round

Oxford scored in each of the first four innings to beat Mountain Brook 7-3 in a Class 6A East Regional softball game, clinching a spot in Thursday's championship round.
The Yellow Jackets pounded out nine hits and drew four walks while also taking advantage of four wild pitches by Mountain Brook.
Berkley Mooney worked all seven innings in the circle, and although the Spartans managed 10 hits against her, she allowed only three runs to cross the plate. She struck out 13 batters.
Seven Oxford batters accounted for the team's nine hits. Kaelyn Crossley went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Adajiah Wilson was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases. She also scored twice.
Leadoff batter Ashlyn Burns went 1-for-2 with a triple and two walks. She scored twice. Justice Woods was 1-for-1 with a run and two walks.
Emma Tims-Becerra, Kenlee Rodgers and Mooney each had a single and an RBI.
Oxford 18, Minor 1: In a first-round game shortened to four innings because of the mercy rule, the Yellow Jackets pounded out 14 hits, including xx that went for extra bases.
Burns was 2-for-2 with two triples, two walks, two RBIs and three runs. Tims-Becerra was 3-for-3, and Wilson was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Raina Zachery was 1-for=2 with three runs, while Emma Aderholdt and Mooney each doubles. Woods slugged a home run and drove in two runs. Crossley, Sanders and Rodgers each had a single.
Crossley pitched all four innings and allowed one run, which was unearned. She struck out seven.
