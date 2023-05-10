 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Oxford beats Minor, Mountain Brook to make regional championship round

Softball tournament 038.jpg

Oxford took down Cedar Bluff Saturday at Sand Mountain Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Oxford scored in each of the first four innings to beat Mountain Brook 7-3 in a Class 6A East Regional softball game, clinching a spot in Thursday's championship round.

The Yellow Jackets pounded out nine hits and drew four walks while also taking advantage of four wild pitches by Mountain Brook.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.