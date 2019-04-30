High school softball teaser
Oxford beat Fort Payne 7-4 in the Class 6A, Area 13 softball tournament Tuesday at Choccolocco Park as Sarah Howell hit two solo home runs while going 3-for-4. She also hit a double and scored three runs.

Oxford (22-16) will play the Fort Payne-Albertville winner in Thursday’s 6 p.m. area final. The Yellow Jackets also clinched a spot in the AHSAA North Regional, set for May 9-11 at Florence.

Other top performers for Oxford:

—Emily Thrasher, 3-for-4, two doubles; winning pitcher (seven innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, five strikeouts)

—Takya Garrett, 1-for-2, one RBI

—Bailey Clark, 1-for-4, three RBIs

Alexandria 10, Southside 0: Lanie Dreyer threw a five-hit shutout with two strikeouts, and Alexandria beat Southside in the 5A, Area 12 tourney at Alexandria on Tuesday. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate.

The Valley Cubs (26-9) will play the Southside-Etowah winner Thursday at 6 p.m. for the area title. They clinched a berth in the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-11 at Tuscaloosa.

Alexandria went without Maggie Phillips and Millie Burt, both with sprained ankles. Alexandria coach Brian Hess said “we are hoping” both can play Thursday.

Alexandria’s other top performers:

—Mattie Wade, 2-for-3, three runs, one RBI

—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI

—Kodie Williams, 1-for-1, one run

—Logan Irwin, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs

—Addison Jennings, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI

—Abby Bowers, two RBIs

Pleasant Valley 14, Piedmont 3: Cortney Williams went 4-for-5 with a run and three RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley to victory in the 3A, Area 11 winners’ bracket final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.

The Raiders (27-9) will play in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against either Piedmont, Wellborn or Weaver. Pleasant Valley also clinched a berth in the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-11 at Tuscaloosa.

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Lindsey Pritchett, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs

—Ava Boozer, 3-for-5, one run, one RBI

—Savannah Williams, 3-for-5, two runs

—Bailey Harris, 4-for-5, two runs, two RBIs

—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-5, one run, two RBIs

—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-5, one run, two RBIs

—Krystal Brown, 3-for-5, double, one run, one RBI

—Julianna Ballew, 3-for-4, two runs

—Madison Borders, pitched 4⅔ innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run, struck out three batters with one walk

Cleburne County 1, Handley 0: In the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament, Cleburne County beat Handley 1-0 by scoring the game's only run in the bottom of the seventh.

Kaylee Harris came home on a passed ball to end it for Cleburne County, which will play Thursday in a winners' bracket game against host Lincoln at 5 p.m.

Cleburne County's top performers:

—Jacy Boozer, pitched all seven innings, struck out 12, walked two, gave up two hits; at bat, she had a single

—Sarah Hunt, single

Monday softball

Pleasant Valley 13, Weaver 2: Borders allowed two hits and two earned runs over five innings, and top seed Pleasant Valley beat Weaver to advance..

Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:

—Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI

—Boozer, 2-for-2, two runs

—Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs

—Cortney Williams, 1-for-2, two RBIs

—Harris, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI

—Haynes, 1-for-1, two runs

—Dorsett, 3-for-3, double, one run, four RBIs

—Ballew, 2-for-2, two runs

