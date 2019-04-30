Oxford beat Fort Payne 7-4 in the Class 6A, Area 13 softball tournament Tuesday at Choccolocco Park as Sarah Howell hit two solo home runs while going 3-for-4. She also hit a double and scored three runs.
Oxford (22-16) will play the Fort Payne-Albertville winner in Thursday’s 6 p.m. area final. The Yellow Jackets also clinched a spot in the AHSAA North Regional, set for May 9-11 at Florence.
Other top performers for Oxford:
—Emily Thrasher, 3-for-4, two doubles; winning pitcher (seven innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, five strikeouts)
—Takya Garrett, 1-for-2, one RBI
—Bailey Clark, 1-for-4, three RBIs
Alexandria 10, Southside 0: Lanie Dreyer threw a five-hit shutout with two strikeouts, and Alexandria beat Southside in the 5A, Area 12 tourney at Alexandria on Tuesday. She also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
The Valley Cubs (26-9) will play the Southside-Etowah winner Thursday at 6 p.m. for the area title. They clinched a berth in the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-11 at Tuscaloosa.
Alexandria went without Maggie Phillips and Millie Burt, both with sprained ankles. Alexandria coach Brian Hess said “we are hoping” both can play Thursday.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Mattie Wade, 2-for-3, three runs, one RBI
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, double, one run, one RBI
—Kodie Williams, 1-for-1, one run
—Logan Irwin, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs
—Addison Jennings, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Abby Bowers, two RBIs
Pleasant Valley 14, Piedmont 3: Cortney Williams went 4-for-5 with a run and three RBIs to lead Pleasant Valley to victory in the 3A, Area 11 winners’ bracket final Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.
The Raiders (27-9) will play in Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game against either Piedmont, Wellborn or Weaver. Pleasant Valley also clinched a berth in the AHSAA West Regional, set for May 9-11 at Tuscaloosa.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lindsey Pritchett, 2-for-5, two runs, two RBIs
—Ava Boozer, 3-for-5, one run, one RBI
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-5, two runs
—Bailey Harris, 4-for-5, two runs, two RBIs
—Rylee Haynes, 2-for-5, one run, two RBIs
—Chandler Dorsett, 3-for-5, one run, two RBIs
—Krystal Brown, 3-for-5, double, one run, one RBI
—Julianna Ballew, 3-for-4, two runs
—Madison Borders, pitched 4⅔ innings, allowed seven hits and one earned run, struck out three batters with one walk
Cleburne County 1, Handley 0: In the Class 4A, Area 10 tournament, Cleburne County beat Handley 1-0 by scoring the game's only run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kaylee Harris came home on a passed ball to end it for Cleburne County, which will play Thursday in a winners' bracket game against host Lincoln at 5 p.m.
Cleburne County's top performers:
—Jacy Boozer, pitched all seven innings, struck out 12, walked two, gave up two hits; at bat, she had a single
—Sarah Hunt, single
Monday softball
Pleasant Valley 13, Weaver 2: Borders allowed two hits and two earned runs over five innings, and top seed Pleasant Valley beat Weaver to advance..
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Pritchett, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Boozer, 2-for-2, two runs
—Savannah Williams, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Cortney Williams, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Harris, 1-for-2, double, one run, one RBI
—Haynes, 1-for-1, two runs
—Dorsett, 3-for-3, double, one run, four RBIs
—Ballew, 2-for-2, two runs