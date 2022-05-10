Prep softball: Ohatchee splits on first day of East Regional

ALBERTVILLE — Ohatchee’s lone senior, Kylee Barnes, sent one deep to start the eighth inning against Saks. Her coach, Kendall Poe, felt her throat catch as she watched a Saks outfielder get under the ball.
“I was thinking Kylee got under it too much, but I always tell the girls if you’re going to win a ball game, you got to have a little bit of luck, and luck was on our side on that right there,” Poe said.
Barnes’ hit bounced out of the glove, and the senior made the most of it, racing home for the game-winning score in a 15-8, eight-inning victory over Saks in the consolation bracket of the Class 3A East Regional on Tuesday afternoon.
“It felt great, especially being tied up and being the senior,” Barnes said. “Just getting that point for our team. It was great.”
Saks held an 8-5 lead headed into the sixth inning. Ohatchee was still trailing by one heading into the seventh, where freshman Mackenzie Luna hit a triple to start things off.
Fellow freshman Lexi Thomas sacrificed herself to drive Luna in to tie things up. Saks pitcher Raina Zackery gave up one hit and a walk before striking out her second Ohatchee batter that inning to give the Wildcats a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh.
Barnes, the Ohatchee senior, had other plans as she struck out all three Saks batters, in order, to send the Indians to the eighth where the team recorded eight hits, including two from Barnes to put the game well out of reach. Saks reached first once on an error, but that was as far as the Wildcats got in their final inning of the season.
“We got one senior that we’ve been kind of rallying around the past couple weeks honestly,” Poe said. “I got in there and said if you’re going to play it, make sure you play it for her. Just got on a little hitting spree when we needed to.”
Who said
—Poe on her team advancing to Wednesday: “Our motto the past couple weeks has been ‘Why not us?’ Why can’t we win it all, why can’t we go out and beat the teams that we’re supposed to beat?”
—Barnes on how she felt inside the circle in the seventh inning: “It was very nerve-wracking, I ain’t gonna lie. Just calm down and throwing the best I can was just all I was thinking about.”
Next Up
—Ohatchee will attempt to avoid elimination for the second time when the Indians face Hokes Bluff on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.