OHATCHEE — Ohatchee catcher Brentli Champion made it official with Bevill State Community College on Wednesday. She announced her commitment in early April.
Bevill State is located in Jasper.
Champion, who transferred from Oxford, bats .418 with a .477 on-base percentage, 13 doubles, three home runs and 38 RBIs. She also had a .955 fielding percentage.
She received a full athletic scholarship, according to a post on the Ohatchee Lady Indians Softball Facebook page.
“She’s extremely softball smart,” Ohatchee coach Kendall Poe said. “Awesome leadership and very versatile player.”