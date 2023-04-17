 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Ohatchee loses to Glencoe in offensive showcase

Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

OHATCHEE — The Ohatchee Indians and Glencoe Yellow Jackets put on an offensive clinic for fans Monday with 24 combined runs.

Ohatchee lost the contest 16-8, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for Indians’ coach Kendall Poe and her team after they fell behind 11-1 and seemed to be on pace to fall by mercy rule.