Prep softball: Ohatchee loses to Glencoe in offensive showcase

OHATCHEE — The Ohatchee Indians and Glencoe Yellow Jackets put on an offensive clinic for fans Monday with 24 combined runs.
Ohatchee lost the contest 16-8, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for Indians’ coach Kendall Poe and her team after they fell behind 11-1 and seemed to be on pace to fall by mercy rule.
“We’ve done it before. I know they’ve got a lot of fight in them,” she said. “I think our main problem right now is kind of up and down with our emotions in a ballgame. We’re either super hot or super cold, just got to be able to start that engine and keep the engine going.”
Glencoe got their bats started early after back-to-back walks put runners on first and second. Abi Bunt hit a booming three-run home run over center field to grant the Yellow Jackets an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
Ohatchee responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first to cut the Glencoe advantage to two. With bases loaded and one out, Whitney McFry knocked in Savannah Reaves from third after Reaves had led off the inning with a single to right. The score was 3-1 after one inning.
Glencoe did not lose the momentum it built in the top of the first inning wilt. The Yellow Jackets added four runs in the second. Jordyn Morris reached on a walk with one out and eventually crossed home plate for the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to right by Cayse Willett.
Emma Hyfield scored the second run of the inning when Hailey Hanners hit a grounder to short that caused an error for Ohatchee. Hyfield reached on a bunt for a single. Bunt then ripped her second home run of the game to left field this time. The homer scored two runs and extended the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 7-1.
“Well I was looking for a good pitch to hit. I felt like I was seeing the ball and timing the ball up well,” Bunt said. “The pitches that I did hit, I felt like I hit pretty good, then, I mean, our lineup backed us up and our pitcher threw very well. She made one mistake and we were back in the lineup to back her up.”
After Ohatchee could not score in the bottom half of the second, Glencoe added two more runs in the top of the third to gain a 9-1 lead. Morris singled to left center leading to Summer Crump coming in as her pinch runner. Hyfield was walked to reach base and moved to second on a passed ball. Willett then was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Emma Croy hit a double to left to score two-runs.
Although Alyssa Davis hit a single to left in the bottom of the third, the Ohatchee offense could not capitalize on the baserunner and ended the inning without a run coming across the plate.
The defenses for both teams stymied one another’s offenses as neither team scored in the fourth inning. However, in the top of the fifth Glencoe scored two-runs to make it an 11-1 ballgame.
Bunt walked to load the bases with two outs that then led to two runs scoring thanks to Aubrey Maxwell hitting a single to left. Luckily for Ohatchee, Adyson Owens, who was courtesy running for Bunt who started at catcher, was caught in a rundown for the third out of the inning.
The game completely changed in favor of Ohatchee in the bottom of the fifth. The Indians scored seven to get within striking distance as they cut the Glencoe lead to 11-8.
Reaves led off the inning with a single to right and was followed by an Ellie Carden walk. Alanah Fitch knocked in Reaves with a single to left and then advanced to third as Glencoe tried for a play at the plate. With two runners in scoring position and no one out Davis was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Hannah Fitch was walked to bring home Carden for third for the second run of the inning for the Indians. Lexi Thomas then hit a ground ball to short that led to an error on Glencoe and the third run of the inning scoring.
Mackenzie Luna capped off the inning with a grand slam.
“I feel very good about it,” Luna said. “I’m glad I got us back into the game because if I wouldn’t have hit that we probably would have still been at four. We always try to fight to the end, so if we just give up then it’s just going to be an awful game.”
The Yellow Jackets responded with a two-run inning of their own to increase their lead to 13-8. An RBI double by Crump and an RBI single by Hyfield scored the two runs.
Willet got the offense going again in the top of the seventh with a lead off double to right center. Croy drove her in on a triple before Bunt continued her hot night at the plate with an RBI double to left. The final run was driven in by Maxwell to give the Yellow Jackets a 16-8 lead heading to the home half of the seventh.
Crump threw a complete game for the Yellow Jackets. Hannah Fitch got the start in the circle for Ohatchee. Thomas, Alanah Fitch, and Jordyn Faulkner came in to pitch for the Indians with Faulkner finishing the game.
“I thought our girls did a good job today at the plate,” Glencoe coach Taylor Talbot said. “You know, even when they pressured us a little bit, you knew they were going to fight back and try to get back in it. I think we set the tone early, swinging the bat.
“Then when they punched us back in the mouth a little bit, our girls answered back with some runs and extended the lead. We were able to finish that thing off.”