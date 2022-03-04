Prep softball: Ohatchee falls against Clay Central, Ider

Clay Central scored seven runs in the top of the third inning and went on beat Ohatchee's softball team 9-7 in four innings Friday.
Taneah Gibbons and Autumn Traylor led the Clay Central attack. Gibbons doubled and finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Traylor was also 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and one RBI.
Savannah Reaves went 2-for-2 for Ohatchee with one run and one RBI.
Clay Central’s other top performers:
—Sydnee Reaves, 1-for-3, one run, three stolen bases
—Addison Clark, 2-for-2, one run, two RBIs
—Bethany Hendon, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Ellie Carden, 1-for-3, two runs, one RBI
—Hannah Fitch, 1-for-2, two RBI
—Mackenzie Luna, 1-for-3, one run
—Brylie Myer, 1-for-2, one run
—Kylee Barnes, one RBI
—Alanah Fitch, one run
—Lexi Thomas, one run
Ider 2, Ohatchee 1: Ider plated the game-winning run in the top of the sixth inning and the Indians came up empty in the bottom half to close out the contest.
Ohatchee’s top performers:
—Savannah Reaves, 2-for-3, one run
—Kylee Barnes, 1-for-3, one RBI; allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two walks, struck out three
—Lexi Thomas, 1-for-2