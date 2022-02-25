Prep softball: Ohatchee, Alexandria win two apiece

Lexi Thomas and Hannah Fitch were the winning pitchers, and Kylee Barnes hit her second home run of the season Friday as Ohatchee’s softball team beat Saks 11-4 and Dadeville 13-2.
Barnes’ home run against Dadeville was a three-run shot. She also hit a double and drove in five runs in that game. She was 1-for-2 with two RBIs against Saks.
Thomas spread out six hits and three earned runs against Saks. She was also 2-for-6 with two runs and one RBI on the day.
FItch threw a three-hitter and struck out six against Dadeville, and she went 4-for-7 with four runs on the day.
Ohatchee is back in action Saturday against Hokes Bluff at 10:30 a.m. at Calhoun County Sports Complex.
Ohatchee’s other top performers:
—Ellie Carden, 1-for-3, three runs, one RBI against Saks; 3-for-3, two runs against Dadeville.
—Savannah Reaves, 1-for-3, triple, one run, two RBIs against Saks; 2-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs against Dadeville.
—MacKenzie Luna, 2-for-4 against Saks; 1-for-3, one run, two RBIs against Dadevile.
—Alanah Fitch, 1-for-3, two RBIs against Saks; 1-for-4, one run against Dadeville.
—Whitney McFry, 1-for-2, two runs against Saks; 2-for-3, two runs, one RBI against Dadeville.
—Tabi Davidson, 2-for-3, double, one run against Dadeville.
Alexandria sweeps: Alexandria started play in the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriot Invitational with two victories Friday, 3-1 over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and 7-0 over Hamilton.
The Valley Cubs (7-1) begin pool play Saturday.
Pressley Slaton pitched a one-hitter over six innings against Hamilton. Rylee Gattis allowed three hits with three strikeouts and no earned runs allowed against Hillcrest, and she went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI against Hamilton.
Alexandria’s other top performers:
—Jill Cockrell, 1-for-3, one RBI against Hillcrest; 2-for-4, two runs against Hamilton.
—Chloe Gattis, 2-for-2, double, one RBI against Hillcrest; 2-for-2, RBI against Hamilton.
—Ashley Phillips, 3-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs against Hamilton.
—Christian Hess, 1-for-3, one RBI against Hamilton.
—Clancy Bright, 1-for-3, one run against Hamilton.
—Deja Bowie, 1-for-3, one RBI against Hamilton.