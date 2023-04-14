 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Munford's Shears hurls a shutout against Lincoln

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Khloe Shears pitched a five-inning shutout and struck out six batters as Munford downed Lincoln in a 4-0 win on Friday.

Shears allowed just four hits and walked no batters while throwing 75 percent strikes (51-of-68).