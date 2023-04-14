Prep softball: Munford's Shears hurls a shutout against Lincoln

Khloe Shears pitched a five-inning shutout and struck out six batters as Munford downed Lincoln in a 4-0 win on Friday.
Shears allowed just four hits and walked no batters while throwing 75 percent strikes (51-of-68).
Munford’s batters backed up Shears’ gem, with Blair Darby hitting a two-run home run to center field in the top of the first to score Chloe Pickette.
Pickette also turned in two RBIs, driving home Crimson Conner in the second inning and hitting a double to bring home Conner again in the fourth.
Conner, Pickette and Brooklyn Pressley all had two-hit days for the Lions.
Aubrey Manchen, Jazlin Mitchell, Emily Moncus and Chandler Stephens all had hits for Lincoln.