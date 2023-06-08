Prep softball: Muncher 'ecstatic' about leading White Plains' softball program

After playing for Jana McGinnis at Jacksonville State and even opening a training facility of her own, it’s safe to say Lex Muncher knows a thing or two about softball.
Now, she’ll get to lead a program of her own.
Muncher was announced as the next head coach of White Plains softball at Tuesday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education. She served as an assistant coach to Tiffany Williams last season and helped lead White Plains to the Class 4A state tournament.
“This first year, getting my feet wet, it was exactly what I dreamed of,” Muncher said. “I knew God was leading me in this direction for a reason. My only goal, and I hope I have the same goal as everyone, is to give the girls the best opportunity to not only do better on the field, but to prepare them for life. I hope I can be that lifelong mentor.”
After getting experience as an assistant last season, Muncher said that she’s excited to take the reins of a program that made its return to the state tournament this season after winning the Class 4A East Regional.
“When I found out the news, I was super excited,” Muncher said. “Not only do I get to continue my career at White Plains High School in the softball world, but also I get to continue being with the girls and my relationships with them. I’m really ecstatic. I think the program is in the right direction, and we’re going to continue just pressing the gas.”
Muncher brings a wealth of experience to White Plains, playing catcher for Jacksonville State in 2018-19 after spending 2016-17 at South Carolina. Muncher now serves as a co-owner and director of operations GRIT Softball Academy, which helps train softball players from ages 8 to 18.
“I think I can bring more to the element with my leadership,” Muncher said. “Making the final calls and making sure that our girls are not only in a position of developing, but also where they’re also growing in their faith, using my position to continue to mentor the girls. Nothing’s really going to change other than the title.”
Along with her time playing in NCAA Division I and previous experience training softball players across the country, Muncher also brings the advantage of the GRIT Softball Academy facilities to the Wildcats’ program.
She said that the team has already held practices at GRIT this summer.
“GRIT and White Plains softball actually help hand in hand,” Muncher siad. “I get to see my girls, and they get a facility during the season to come hit and practice. I know we had a two-hour practice at GRIT to where we still get to see each other throughout the summer. It’s going good.”
Muncher said that as she developed GRIT Softball, she also began to wear the hats of high school teacher and softball coach after she graduated from JSU.
With the opening of the new facility, she said she’s excited for the opportunity it can bring for both her team at White Plains and players across the community.
“This community loves softball, and I want to have my hand in it as much as possible,” Muncher said. “When it comes to helping in the county, outside of the county, just being that servant to the sport that I know taught me so much that I hope I can give to the younger generation coming up. It will be hard to balance here and there, but my focus is where I am in the season.”
As the team prepares for the season, the team will have to find replacements for two of its core leaders.
The team graduated two strong senior leaders in Hallie Williams and Kristen Rhodes. Williams was a first-team all-county outfielder this season, while Rhodes helped maintain a strong clubhouse culture after a season-ending injury. Muncher referred to Rhodes as the “momma bear” of the dugout.
Despite the challenge, Muncher said that the duo was key in helping prepare younger players for the job of taking the next step.
“We have girls that have been mentored under Hallie and Kristen, so I think they’re going to step up when the time is right for them,” Muncher said.
The team will return plenty of key players, including two all-state players (Leighton Arnold and Callie Richardson) along with six key seniors.
“Those six seniors are the face of White Plains softball,” Muncher said. “They trust the process, they bought in early in their seventh-grade year, and we had one that transferred in, Kannon. Those six seniors get it and they are the heart of our culture.”
Added Muncher: “Out of the nine starters, six of them were new to the varsity level. I think they are going to not fear that level of play, but they’re going to embrace the process again and attack the varsity level. I think they are going to flourish within their leadership.”
As White Plains continues its practices this spring under Muncher’s leadership, she said that she’s excited about the opportunity to help continue the program’s strong dugout culture.
“Culture is not built within the white lines; it’s built outside the white lines,” Muncher said. “We love each other, we love hanging out with each other, we do the extra work with each other. It’s a great group.”