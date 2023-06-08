 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep softball: Muncher 'ecstatic' about leading White Plains' softball program

After playing for Jana McGinnis at Jacksonville State and even opening a training facility of her own, it’s safe to say Lex Muncher knows a thing or two about softball.

Now, she’ll get to lead a program of her own.

JSU SIUE Softball

Jacksonville State's Lex Muncher tosses her bat during the JSU vs SIUE OVC softball game at JSU. 

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.