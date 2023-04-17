 Skip to main content
Prep softball: Mooney strikes out 17, while Munford Shears sets down 12 by strikeout

High school softball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Oxford’s Berkley Mooney struck out 17 batters in her six-inning gem as the Yellow Jackets downed Munford in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

In a full six innings, Mooney allowed just two hits and walked no batters as she struck out 17 of her 20 batters faced.