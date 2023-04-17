Prep softball: Mooney strikes out 17, while Munford Shears sets down 12 by strikeout

Oxford’s Berkley Mooney struck out 17 batters in her six-inning gem as the Yellow Jackets downed Munford in a 3-0 win on Saturday.
In a full six innings, Mooney allowed just two hits and walked no batters as she struck out 17 of her 20 batters faced.
She also threw 72 percent (62 of 86) strikes in the contest.
Reagan Sanders led the Yellow Jackets in hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, which came from a left-field double that brought home Ashlyn Burns.
Emma Tims-Becerra and Raina Zackery each had an RBI of her own.
Despite being credited with the loss, Munford’s Khloe Shears put on a show as she recorded 12 strikeouts in her full six innings pitched. She allowed six hits and two earned runs while walking none.